Mizzou in Top Five Schools for Four-Star Interior Offensive Lineman
The Missouri Tigers were listed in the final five schools of four-star 2026 offensive line prospect Brandon Anderson, with the announcement coming on Monday evening.
Anderson is ranked as the No. 354 player in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the No. 28 interior lineman and No. 41 in his home state of Georgia. He plays for North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia.
Included in his list of final schools alongside the Tigers are Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee. Anderson decommitted from the Volunteers earlier in the season but is still considering them when it comes down to his final decision.
Anderson holds offers from most power conference schools, including Florida, Miami, LSU and others. According to On3's prediction model, Tennessee is still listed as the favorite to land him.
The Georgia native plans to officially visit the Tigers in the summer, along with plenty of other highly-touted offensive linemen. Five-star tackle Jackson Cantwell on May 30 and four-star tackle Evan Goodwin on June 6, among others.
Still, three-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy Jr. is the only commitment head coach Eli Drinkwitz has landed in his 2026 recruiting hall. Kennedy is still fielding offers and conducting other visits.
It's still early on in the recruiting cycle and the official visiting process is only a few months away, meaning the Tigers should be expected to bump up that number of commitments by the time the summer rolls around. For now, Kennedy is the lone, loyal commitment to Drinkwitz.