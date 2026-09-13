Mizzou Moves Up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll, LBM Coaches Poll

The Missouri Tigers have moved up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll, jumping from the No. 23 spot to 20. That's a five-spot increase from Missouri's preseason original ranking as the preseason No. 25.

The change in ranking comes after Missouri's 38-21 win over Kansas on Friday in which Missouri's passing attack led the way, with quarterback Austin Simmons totaling 292 yards and three touchdowns through the air and wideouts Donovan Olugbode and Cayden Lee each tallying six receptions for 120 or more yards and a touchdown.

Below is the updated AP Top 25 poll.

Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Indiana

5. Miami

6. Ohio State

7. LSU

8. Ole Miss

9. Texas A&M

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. USC

13. Texas Tech

14. Penn State

15. Tennesee

16. SMU

17. Utah

18. Iowa

19. Michigan

20. Missouri

21. Oregon

22. Houston

23. Louisville

24. Oklahoma

25. Virginia

The Tigers jumped Oregon, Houston and Oklahoma to claim the No. 20 spot. Oklahoma lost 17-10 to Michigan , Oregon lost 39-31 to Oklahoma State and Houston beat Southern 77-6. This is Missouri's first time in the top 20 since Week 11 of 2025, when the Tigers were ranked No. 19.

No. 15 Tennessee is the next closest SEC opponent for the Tigers to catch, while No. 9 Texas A&M is the next ranked opponent on Missouri's slate, as the Aggies come to Columbia on Oct. 10. F

Former Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula has led his Virginia Cavaliers to the No. 25 spot in both polls.

Missouri also jumped up one spot in the LBM Coaches Poll, moving from No. 23 to No. 22 by passing Houston. Missouri is one spot below Oklahoma, who lost to Michigan but beat the Tigers 17-6 in Norman last season.

Below is the updated LBM Coaches Poll.

Week 2 LBM Coaches Poll

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Indiana

5. Miami

6. Ohio State

7. LSU

8. Texas A&M

9. Ole Miss

10. Alabama

11. USC

12. Texas Tech

13. BYU

14. Tennesee

15. Penn State

16. SMU

17. Utah

18. Oregon

19. Michigan

20. Iowa

21. Oklahoma

22. Missouri

23. Houston

24. Washington

25. Virginia

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