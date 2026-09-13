Mizzou Moves Up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll, LBM Coaches Poll
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The Missouri Tigers have moved up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll, jumping from the No. 23 spot to 20. That's a five-spot increase from Missouri's preseason original ranking as the preseason No. 25.
The change in ranking comes after Missouri's 38-21 win over Kansas on Friday in which Missouri's passing attack led the way, with quarterback Austin Simmons totaling 292 yards and three touchdowns through the air and wideouts Donovan Olugbode and Cayden Lee each tallying six receptions for 120 or more yards and a touchdown.
Below is the updated AP Top 25 poll.
Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Indiana
5. Miami
6. Ohio State
7. LSU
8. Ole Miss
9. Texas A&M
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. USC
13. Texas Tech
14. Penn State
15. Tennesee
16. SMU
17. Utah
18. Iowa
19. Michigan
20. Missouri
21. Oregon
22. Houston
23. Louisville
24. Oklahoma
25. Virginia
The Tigers jumped Oregon, Houston and Oklahoma to claim the No. 20 spot. Oklahoma lost 17-10 to Michigan , Oregon lost 39-31 to Oklahoma State and Houston beat Southern 77-6. This is Missouri's first time in the top 20 since Week 11 of 2025, when the Tigers were ranked No. 19.
No. 15 Tennessee is the next closest SEC opponent for the Tigers to catch, while No. 9 Texas A&M is the next ranked opponent on Missouri's slate, as the Aggies come to Columbia on Oct. 10. F
Former Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula has led his Virginia Cavaliers to the No. 25 spot in both polls.
Missouri also jumped up one spot in the LBM Coaches Poll, moving from No. 23 to No. 22 by passing Houston. Missouri is one spot below Oklahoma, who lost to Michigan but beat the Tigers 17-6 in Norman last season.
Below is the updated LBM Coaches Poll.
Week 2 LBM Coaches Poll
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Indiana
5. Miami
6. Ohio State
7. LSU
8. Texas A&M
9. Ole Miss
10. Alabama
11. USC
12. Texas Tech
13. BYU
14. Tennesee
15. Penn State
16. SMU
17. Utah
18. Oregon
19. Michigan
20. Iowa
21. Oklahoma
22. Missouri
23. Houston
24. Washington
25. Virginia
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright