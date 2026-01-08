Mizzou Lands Commitment from Experienced Offensive Lineman from Arizona State

Missouri has added again to its offensive line, signing Josh Atkins, a transfer from Arizona State, according to a report from On3. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining.

Over the last three seasons, Atkins has started 39 games at left tackle. That's equated to 2,440 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He's spent the last two years at Arizona State, and the one prior at Hawai'i. He started his collegiate career at Houston, where he didn't see any game action.

Atkins was recruited by current Missouri offensive line coach Brandon Jones to Houston when Jones held the same role with the Cougars.

Jones, an Arlington, Texas, native, was a three-star prospect out of high school. He's rated by 247Sports as the No. 14 offensive tackle in the transfer portal this offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman could take the starting left tackle job with Missouri, allowing the Tigers to move All-SEC lineman Cayden Green back to left guard. Green started all season in 2024 at left guard before moving to left tackle in 2025 due to the team's needs.

