Mizzou Lands FCS Receiver in Transfer Portal
Former Illinois State wide receiver Xavier Loyd has found his new college destination, landing with the Missouri Tigers in the spring window of the transfer portal. The junior wide receiver posted the most productive season of his career so far after one season of minimal field time in 2023 with Kansas State.
In his first season with Illinois State, Loyd recorded 912 yards and six touchdowns on 66 receptions. His most productive game of the season came against Murray State on October 19, when he posted 148 receiving yards on five receptions.
He posted one other 100-yard or more performance during the season against North Dakota, going for 121 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.
Loyd started his career with the Kansas State Wildcats and was an unranked prospect out of high school. According to 247Sports, Loyd only had one offer from Alabama A&M, with interest from Kansas State.
The Tigers didn't exactly need to add talent at the wide receiver position, but if they wanted to, adding one with multiple years of eligibility made sense. Based on his redshirt year in 2021, Loyd will have at least two years of eligibility to exhaust.
What his role with the Tigers will be also raises a question mark. Unless he impresses during the summer and fall, Loyd won't be above Marquis Johnson, Joshua Manning, or Kevin Coleman on the depth chart. More flexibility opens beyond those three, with the Tigers looking at James Madison and freshman Donovan Olugbode as their fourth and fifth receivers.