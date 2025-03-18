Mizzou Lands in Top-12 Schools of 3-Star Defensive Lineman
Three-star defensive lineman Jamarcus Whyce recently announced the list of his final 12 schools on his Twitter, including the Missouri Tigers in the list of teams.
Whyce is a three-star lineman from Dayton, Ohio and played at Trotwood-Madison High School. He's ranked as the No. 469 player in the country and No. 21 in Ohio, along with No. 53 at his position. He's a recent riser up national recruiting rankings and could continue to rise more.
The Dayton native is listed at 6-foot-1.5, 265-pounds. He has the versatility to play both inside and out on the defensive line and it will be up to his future coaching staff to determine where his skillset is better suited.
He holds plenty of college offers as well, including Kentucky, Illinois, Louisville, Notre Dame and plenty of others. Included in his list of 12 schools, along with Missouri, were Tennessee, Louisville, West Virginia, Illinois, Michigan State, Auburn, Kentucky, Virginia, NC State, Indiana and Maryland.
The Tigers recruiting class is still very bare, with only one commitment in the 2026 group. That solo commitment is three-star Anthony Kennedy Jr. The No. 428 player in the country has remained loyal to Missouri despite receiving continuous interest from schools like Arkansas, Purdue and others and plans to officially visit soon.
A flurry of official visits will start soon for the Tigers as the summer recruiting segment begins, with double-digit players expected to find themselves in Columbia during that time. It will be a crucial recruiting period for Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri to boost its 2026 class.