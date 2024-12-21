Mizzou Lands Transfer Commitment from OT Keagen Trost
The Missouri Tigers added a second offensive lineman Friday evening, acquiring former Wake Forest offensive tackle Keagen Trost. The Tigers also added former Michigan center Dominick Giudice just hours before.
Trost joins Missouri with one season of eligibility left while Giudice has two. Trost committed to Missouri during his official visit, also visiting Nebraska one day before announcing his commitment Missouri,
Trost also had offers to Florida State and Nebraska amongst others. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman started in all 12 regular season games for Wake Forest in 2024, 11 at right tackle, and one at left tackle.
On 468 pass blocking snaps in 2024, Trost allowed 19 pressures.
Trost joined Wake Forest in 2024 after transferring over from Indiana State, where he played from 2021-'23. Before opting out of the COVID season in 2020, Trost played for Morgan State. He started in seven games for Indiana State in 2023.
Missouri will lose starters at both right tackle and left tackle, with junior Armand Membou declaring for the NFL draft, and Marcus Bryant running out of elligibility.
Trost is Missouri's ninth addition through the transfer portal thus far, but only the fourth on the offense. The Tigers have also added Giudice, wide receiver Kevin Coleman (Mississsippi State), Ahmad Hardy (Louisana Monroe).
The early transfer portal window officially closes on Dec. 28.
