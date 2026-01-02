Mizzou LB Josiah Trotter Announces Decision for 2026 Season

After one year with Missouri, linebacker Josiah Trotter has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, he announced his decision Thursday on social media. He's the first non-senior Missouri player to do so for this draft class.

After redshirting in his first season, Trotter has been an elite starter for each of the past two seasons, first for West Virginia, then with the Tigers.



In 2024, he was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year after recording 93 tackles, two pass deflections and an interception. Trotter was one of Missouri's most valuable additions through the transfer portal for 2025, recording 84 tackles.

The 6-foot-2, 237-pound linebacker excels in run coverage and blitzing, with his ability to read through plays and attack blocking angles helping out in both areas.



"Just a dynamic downhill (guy)," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Trotter in a spring press conference. "Everything that we had expected him to be and more.”

Trotter was rated as the 50th-best prospect in the class on a top-100 ranking from NFL draft analyst Mike Renner of CBS Sports.

Trotter comes from a NFL family, with his father, Jeremiah, being a four-time pro-bowl linebacker with the Philadelphia Eagles. Trotter's brother, Jeremiah Jr., was selected by the Eagles in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after a standout career at Clemson.

"Being in the shadows of two great players, I embrace it," Trotter said in a press conference in the spring. "I always have a chip on my shoulder to outwork anybody around me, but also try to be better than what my dad and my brother were. What else can you do besides embrace it? If you’re not, you're going to be running away from it.”

Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) celebrates a tackle against Central Arkansas. In his first game at Mizzou, Trotter completes eight tackles on the night, including one tackle resulting in a loss of two yards. | Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

With Trotter out of the picture for Missouri in 2026, the Tigers might turn to some promising young players in next year's starting lineup.

Specifically, the Tigers announced the re-signing of rising junior Nicholas Rodriguez, who has earned significant playing time in each of his first two seasons. In the Gator Bowl, which Trotter missed as he recovered from a minor operation, Rodriguez led the Tigers with 15 tackles.

Or, Missouri might look to replenish the group through the transfer portal, which opens on Jan. 2. In addition to Trotter, Missouri is also set to lose Khalil Jacobs and Triston Newson at off-ball linebacker, with both running out of eligibility.

