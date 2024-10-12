Mizzou Loses Two Defensive Players to Injury for UMass Game
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers will be without a defensive end and a starting linebacker against the UMass Minutemen on the road in Week 7.
On the Tiger Radio Network pregame show, commentator Mike Kelly announced that both linebacker Triston Newson and defensive end Joe Moore will be missing the game due to undisclosed injuries.
Kelly also reported in Moore's absence, true freshman Williams Nwaneri is expected to play consistently for Missouri Saturday. The five-star prospect and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Missouri for the Class of 2024 has only played 14 snaps on the season, all coming in Week 1 against Murray State.
Moore was a part of a four-man rotation at edge rusher, sharing duties with Johnny Walker Jr., Eddie Kelly and Zion Young. He's recorded two tackles and a half sack on the season.
Newson has been the most consistent in a rotation of four inside linebackers for the Tigers. His 147 snaps on the year are more than other starters Chuck Hicks, Corey Flagg and Khalil Jacobs.
So far on the season, Newson's 18 tackles are the fourth most on the team. He stepped into a consistent role with the Tigers last year as starters Chad Bailey and Ty'Ron Hopper both missed time with injury. His quickness helps him hold down the middle of the field for Missouri's defense.
Missouri will kick off against UMass for the Week 7 matchup at 11 a.m. at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.