Mizzou LT Cayden Green Wants to 'Knock Off Rust' After Injury Hiatus
Missouri gained an important piece of its offensive system back for its Week 7 loss against Alabama with the return of left tackle Cayden Green. Green's been an integral piece of the Missouri offense for the last season-and-a-half, and his absence was felt during the Tigers' games against South Carolina and UMass as he dealt with injury.
Having Green back against the Crimson Tide was impactful, despite the Tigers not having as productive an offensive performance as they're used to. Green also didn't feel as if he had his best performance in his return to the field.
"Not good enough," Green said, evaluating his performance in a press conference Tuesday. "I definitely think, especially in the run, there's some stuff that I need to work on. Knock the rust off a little bit."
Fortunately for Green, whose injury status is continuously improving following the injury's occurrence, he has another opportunity to improve on his first game back in Week 8.
Green will be tested by some excellent pass rushers on Auburn's roster, including Keldric Faulk and Keyron Crawford. The Tigers' offensive line as a whole will have its hands full Saturday.
"That's the beautiful thing about football," Green said. "We got a road a tough road game next week, so I have a chance to fix it."
Green's status was in question for all of the week building up to kickoff against Alabama until it announced by Pete Thamel the night before the game that he'd be playing.
For Missouri's left tackle, a chance to play the Crimson Tide at home was too good of an opportunity to pass up on.
"A game like that, it's hard to miss," Green said. "I'm feeling pretty good, so I'll be fine."
With the help of Missouri's athletic training staff, a group that Green holds in high regard, he was able to hasten his recovery process to be back by Week 7 against the Crimson Tide.
"We had one of the best training staffs in America. I truly do believe that," Green said. I'm not even trying to be biased or anything, but Cole [Vertz] and Zach [Parker] and Victoria [Simpson] and Rico [Cason] and Trace, they do a really great job."
This is Green's first season playing at the left tackle spot after being kicked outside from the guard position. The move to the outside was surprising given the timing of it, but Green has handled the move well so far.
Alabama was a very good test of where Green's at. He's starting to take notice of the differences in playing both positions, as well.
"Guys outside are a lot more athletic, so I think that's been the biggest adjustment," Green said. "But other than that, I'm just playing ball."
Missouri and Auburn will kick off at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the home of the Auburn Tigers.