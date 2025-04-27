Mizzou's Marcus Bryant Describes 'Surreal' NFL Draft Moment; The Buzz, Sunday, April 27, 2025
Former Missouri offensive tackle Marcus Bryant was not expecting to hear his name called during the 2025 NFL draft.
As teams made their final selections, Bryant started to look ahead to the process of signing with a team as an undrafted free agent that he expected to take place shortly after the conclusion of the selections.
Then the New England Patriots called. The storied franchise selected Bryant in Round 7 with the 220th overall pick
"It was like a dream come true," Bryant said on a Zoom conference with Patriots reporters. "I didn't think it was real. I was just in my living room, watching for the draft, preparing for the future. When they called me it was just a surreal moment."
Bruant watched the moment surrounded by family members, as seen in the attached video.
Bryant knew the Patriots were interested in bringng him to New England, however. He was one of the prospects the team had on one of their 30 allotted pre-draft visits. Additionally, a scout from New England worked closesly with Bryant at the school's Pro Day.
"He just kept showing me comfort during the Pro Day so I had a good feel for them," Bryant said of the New England scout. "Going up there, meeting with all the coaches and going through the plays, I feel like it was a good deal for me and them."
With Bryant's gratitude for the organization's trust, he's already embracing the franchise's saying of 'do your job,' coined by former head coach Bill Belichick.
"I'm gonna give them all, Bryant said. "Every single time I'm on the field, I'm gonna give them everything I got. ... I'm gonna do my job and come out on top every time."
Bryant was the third and final Missouri player to be selected in this year's draft, alongside offensive tackle Armand Membou in Round 1 and Luther Burden III in Round 2. Four Tigers — Brady Cook, Nate Noel, Theo Wease Jr. and Johnny Walker Jr — all signed with teams as undrafted free agents shortly after the draft concluded Saturday.
Saturday's Mizzou Results
• Baseball was run-ruled in Game 3 of a series against Alabama, losing 12-1- RECAP
• Softball lost 7-6 to Alabama - RECAP
• Men's golf finished 16th at the SEC Championship.
Sunday’s Mizzou Schedule
• Softball: Game 3 at Alabama at 2 p.m. on the SECNetwork+ - Watch, Live Stats
Did you notice?
• Former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett, a St. Louis native, was selected by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round with the 244th overall pick of the NFL draft. Lovett played at Missouri in 2021 and 2022 before transferring to Georgia. He'll team up with his former Missouri teammate, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
• First look at Brady Cook in New York Jets gear. The former Missouri quarterback signed a undrafted free agent deal with the team shortly after the draft concluded.
• Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson gave his thoughts on Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, who Chicago selected in the second round Friday night.
