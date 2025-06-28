Mizzou Misses Out on 4-Star Offensive Tackle Evan Goodwin
The Missouri Tigers were unable to land a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Evan Goodwin.
The Arkansas native has instead committed to SMU, per On3. He's rated by 247Sports as the 13th-best offensive tackle in the class and the second-best in the state of Arkansas.
Missouri's coaching staff was actively involved in Goodwin's recruitment dating back to last fall, when head coach Eli Drinkwitz and offensive line coach Brandon Jones visited his high school.
In an exclusive interview with Missouri On SI in March, Goodwin explained what his decision would come down to.
“Mainly the decision is going to come down to the relations with coaches,” Goodwin said. “But if I have an equal relationship with the coaches of two different schools, it's going to go down to academics [and] outside of football life.”
Goodwin took a visit to Missouri over the weekend of June 6-8. Most recently, he took a visit to Mississippi State over the last weekend.
Based on what Goodwin revealed, his decision to not come to Missouri wasn't due to a lack of a connection with the staff.
“I love Coach Jones. I mean, I love the entire staff, coach Drink, all those guys are super awesome,” Goodwin said.
Even though Missouri misses out on the highly-touted Goodwin, the Tigers did earn their first commitment along the offensive line in the class over the last week, with three-star lineman Khalief Canty Jr. committing to the Tigers.
Next up for Missouri could be 4-Star interior lineman Brandon Anderson, who is choosing between Missouri, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Tennesee on June 29.