Mizzou Lands Commitment of Rising 3-Star OT Khalief Canty Jr.
The Missouri Tigers now have their fourth commitment in the class of 2026, landing three-star offensive tackle Khalief Canty from Detroit. Canty played at Cass Technical High School last season.
Canty is the No. 431 player in the country, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also No. 38 at his position and No. 9 in Michigan.
He recently completed an official visit to Missouri and clearly, things went well. This was one of three official visits that Canty completed.
The Detroit native held offers from Michigan State, North Carolina, Michigan, Alabama and other Power 4 programs. He took an official visit recently to the Tarheels as well, but it appears as if nothing came of it. He also took an official visit to Michigan State and the Spartans, along with Missouri and North Carolina, were the three schools that were believed to be at the top of his recruitment.
With the commitment of Canty, the Tigers now have five pledges in the 2026 class. He joins four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar, four-star receiver Jabari Brady, four-star linebacker Keenan Harris and three-star tight end Isaac Jensen.
More commitments seem to be on the way for the Tigers, with a flurry of prospects committing this week. Now could be the time where head coach Eli Drinkwitz beefs up his 2026 class.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/25)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 06/23/25)
- OL Khalief Canty Jr., 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan (Committed 06/24/25)