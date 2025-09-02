Mizzou Offensive Line Needs to Build on 'Clunky' Week 1 Performance
A lot went right for the Missouri Tigers on August 28. They handled business against Central Arkansas, winning 61-6, and didn't display many weaknesses, if any at all.
That's not to say there weren't any, because there were. As a whole, the offensive line was one of them. They allowed only one sack, but the group did put quarterback Beau Pribula in multiple situations where he had to evade pressure. They also committed four of the team's five penalties.
There were good moments and bad ones, but the bad ones certainly stood out more as glaring issues. When former left guard turned left tackle Cayden Green allowed that lone sack on Pribula, that was one of those bad moments.
READ: With Many Questions Answered, Mizzou Still Has One Glaring Issue to Solve
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz wasn't completely displeased by the group's performance and did like what they did on their first scripted drive of the game. Also, given the level of experience for certain players at certain positions, there's a level of understanding.
"First drive, obviously, was really good, and I don't remember if it was the second or third drive, we had a couple of issues," Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. "One was a communication issue on the slide. We thought we were on the side work. Then one, we just got beat. First time to ever play left tackle here. That's going to be part of the growth process."
Drinkwitz was far more bothered with the intricacies that the Tigers struggled with throughout the game, mainly when it came to blocking for running back Ahmad Hardy and other backfield members.
"I was more concerned with the interior movement that we weren't able to get down, and we didn't get the movement that we needed to in the A-gap, and we weren't able to secure the back side of the outside zone the way we need to in order for that way to be effective," Drinkwitz said.
Even from the perspective of those who played against Central Arkansas, it was clear that the Missouri offensive front has a lot to clean up before Week 2.
Center Connor Tollison, Missouri's only team captain who resides on the offensive line, was adamant that Week 1 was not good enough. At the same time, many of the errors that were made may have come from it being the first game of the season.
"I thought it was a little slow, a little clunky," Tollison said "I think we got to do a little bit better having communication between one another. It's always that first game."
Tollison mentioned the team's communication as something that needed to improve, but it's not always something that can be practiced.
It's as simple as doing it, both in live action and in practice drills. It also takes time to develop chemistry and good communication on the offensive line, something Tollison and the Tigers are still hoping to achieve.
"I think at practice you have to be a little obnoxious about the communication," center Connor Tollison said. "I think the more games you play together, [it] naturally just happens, it's easier."
It's only the first week of the season and many mistakes the group made may have been because they're trying to get their feet under them. Improvements need to come in Week 2 against Kansas, but they did give themselves a solid foundation.
"The entire focus of Week 1 to Week 2 is improvement," Drinkwitz said "It's identifying mistakes and weaknesses, knowing where you're actually at versus true competition, and figuring out how much better you got to be."