Mizzou to Host Pair of Offensive Guards on Visits, Per Reports

The Missouri Tigers are set to host East Carolina offensive guard Emmanuel Poku on a visit on Jan. 5, per Chris Hummer. The Tigers are also set to host Oregon State offensive guard Dylan Sikorski on a visit in the near future, also per Hummer.

Poku is entering his final season of college football, having spent all of his prior seasons with the Pirates. Poku started all 13 games the Pirates played this season at right guard, playing 977 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He's ranked as the sixth-best interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Poku did not allow a single sack during his 2025 season.



The former East Carolina Pirate was unranked in the class of 2022 and started with the Pirates as a walk-on, getting his first significant snaps in 2024 at right tackle. As one of his teammates emerged as an option at tackle, Poku was kicked inside to guard, where he found plenty of success. Poku stands at 6-foot-5, 326 pounds and is from Charlotte, North Carolina.



Sikorski played in 10 games, starting in six as a redshirt freshman this season. He primarily played at left guard for the Beavers and is the No. 19 interior lineman in the transfer portal, also per 247Sports. Sikorski finished the season with a 63.2 Pro Football Focus grade.



The native of Sumner, Washington, has a 6-foot-4, 332-pound frame. He was a three-star recruit in the 2024 class, ranked No. 1,391 in the country and No. 114 at his position. Sikorski had four offers coming out of high school from Oregon State, Air Force, Colorado State and Nevada. He also had interest from Washington and Montana.

Missouri absolutely needs some improvement on the interior of its offensive line. Its two guards were Dominick Giudice and Curtis Peagler this season, with Tristan Wilson periodically rotating in. The group molded together and played better as the season went along, especially with the inexperience of Peagler. That being said, it's still a position group that can improve.



The Tigers have also lost Jaylen Early, Keiton Jones and Henry Fenuku to the transfer portal. There was a small chance that either Early or Fenuku came in and contributed, but they'd have to be better than players who beat them out in the depth chart this season. Regardless, it's a group that needs more depth moving forward with those portal losses.

