Missouri vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
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Both the Missouri Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks enjoyed comfortable wins against FCS teams in Week 1, and now the two teams will face off against each other in the 2026 edition of the Border Showdown in Week 2.
Missouri has won four straight editions of this rivalry game, and now holds a 57-55-9 all-time record against the Jayhawks. Last year was the first edition of this game since 2011.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Friday night's game.
Missouri vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Missouri -6.5 (-109)
- Kansas +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Missouri -235
- Kansas +194
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-106)
- UNDER 50.5 (-114)
Missouri vs. Kansas How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 11
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Missouri record: 1-0
- Kansas record: 1-0
Missouri vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Missouri is 4-3 against the spread in its last seven games vs. Kansas
- The OVER is 4-3 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- Missouri is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 7-3 in Missouri's last 10 games
- Kansas is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 6-4 in Kansas's last 10 games
Missouri vs. Kansas Key Player to Watch
- Donovan Olugbode, WR - Missouri Tigers
Donovan Olugbode was Missouri's MVP in its Week 1 win. He hauled in seven receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He's expected to see an increased role in the Missouri offense after racking up 30 receptions for 401 yards and two touchdowns in his freshman season.
Missouri vs. Kansas Prediction and Best Bet
Missouri is in a league above the Jayhawks this season. The Tigers had an adjusted EPA per play of +0.27 last season, the 18th-best mark in the country. I don't expect them to drop off much in 2026, while Kansas may improve on last year's numbers, but they have yet to catch up to their rival.
If there was one downside of the Tigers' offense this season, it was the play of their quarterback, Austin Simmons, but after his Week 1 performance, where he gained 252 yards through the air along with four touchdowns, I have plenty of confidence in him for this Week 2 game.
Pick: Missouri -6.5 (-109) via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets