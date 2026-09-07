Missouri vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2

Both the Missouri Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks enjoyed comfortable wins against FCS teams in Week 1, and now the two teams will face off against each other in the 2026 edition of the Border Showdown in Week 2.

Missouri has won four straight editions of this rivalry game, and now holds a 57-55-9 all-time record against the Jayhawks. Last year was the first edition of this game since 2011.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Friday night's game.

Missouri vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Missouri -6.5 (-109)

Kansas +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Missouri -235

Kansas +194

Total

OVER 50.5 (-106)

UNDER 50.5 (-114)

Missouri vs. Kansas How to Watch

Date: Friday, September 11

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Missouri record: 1-0

Kansas record: 1-0

Missouri vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Missouri is 4-3 against the spread in its last seven games vs. Kansas

The OVER is 4-3 in the last seven meetings between these two teams

Missouri is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Missouri's last 10 games

Kansas is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in Kansas's last 10 games

Missouri vs. Kansas Key Player to Watch

Donovan Olugbode, WR - Missouri Tigers

Donovan Olugbode was Missouri's MVP in its Week 1 win. He hauled in seven receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He's expected to see an increased role in the Missouri offense after racking up 30 receptions for 401 yards and two touchdowns in his freshman season.

Missouri vs. Kansas Prediction and Best Bet

Missouri is in a league above the Jayhawks this season. The Tigers had an adjusted EPA per play of +0.27 last season, the 18th-best mark in the country. I don't expect them to drop off much in 2026, while Kansas may improve on last year's numbers, but they have yet to catch up to their rival.

If there was one downside of the Tigers' offense this season, it was the play of their quarterback, Austin Simmons, but after his Week 1 performance, where he gained 252 yards through the air along with four touchdowns, I have plenty of confidence in him for this Week 2 game.

Pick: Missouri -6.5 (-109) via Caesars

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!