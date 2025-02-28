Mizzou Players Share What They're Looking to Prove at NFL Combine
INDIANAPOLIS — Four Missouri Tigers will have their chance to show off their skills to NFL teams this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.
A trio of the Tigers' offensive playmakers — quarterback Brady Cook along with wide receivers Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden III — will work out in front of the league's general managers and scouts Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Offensive lineman Armand Membou will do the same Sunday.
Additionally, throughout the week every prospect will meet with teams to show who they are as players, people and teammates.
One who will have plenty of stories that exemplify his resillent character is Cook, who was a captain for all three of his years as the Tigers' starting quarterback.
"Playing in college football, you gotta be tough," Cook said. "You gotta be gritty. That's just part of how I played. It's become who I am. Every single week, I told myself I was going to give it everything single thing I had to come off the field with a [win.]"
When teams turn on the tape for Cook, there would be plenty of those clutch moments to choose from. He sees his completion to Burden on a fourth-and-17 on a game-winning drive against Florida in 2023, along with a touchdown to Burden on fourth-and-5 late in the game against South Carolina in 2024 best represents who he is as a player.
"I think there's a lot of plays looking back the last two years that I would show teams," Cook said.
This offseason, Cook has worked with Justin Hoover of Spin It Quarterback Academy in Kansas City. Hoover previously worked with fellow former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock while he prepared for the 2019 NFL draft.
With Hoover, Cook has focused on an area of his game that he was consistent as in 2024, but he struggled at in 2023.
"There's been a huge emphasis on deep ball accuracy, cleaning up my mechanics,," Cook said. "I looked at '23 and production and what we got down the field, and there was a little dip off in '24. And that's we focused on."
In 2023, Cook completed 29 passes on 62 attempts (46.8 percent) of 20 or more yards, according to Pro Football Focus. In 2024, however, that dropped to 16 completions on 49 attempts (32.7 percent).
Consistently over those two years though, Cook was able to protect the football. In 2023, he set the Southeastern Conference record for the most consecutive pass attempts (326) without throwing an interception. It's a strength of his that he thinks will translate to the professional level.
"Something coach [Eli} Drink[witz]’s preached to me for years is if you're gonna play quarterback at this level, you better make good decisions. The ball's in your hand every play. You control where it goes. You control whether you turn it over or not, you control whether you score."
A significant part of that success in both years was Wease, who transferred over to Missouri from Oklahoma ahead of the 2023 season. At the Combine though, the deep-threat is looking to show off more of his ability than just his talent on 50/50 balls.
Wease won't be able to participate in wide receiver specific drills, nor the bench press due to a hand injury he suffered at the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. However, he will participate in agility testing.
"How good I can move, my change of direction, how well that is," Wease said of what he's looking to show teams.
In interviews, Wease is looking to show teams what made him an important veteran in a young wide receiver room for Missouri.
"Letting them know I'm a natural borne leader," Wease said of what he's telling teams in interviews. "I love the game, i'm a high competitor. I take everything serious."
As a leader, Wease took Burden under his wings for the shifty slot receivers sophomore and junior years.
Wease and Burden both saw steady imporvement as route runners in their time at Missouri, a skill both are looking to put that on display. Wease will just have to wait until Missouri's pro day, scheduled for March 21.
"I think my route running is slept on, so I'll be excited to show that off," Wease said.
"I can definently run routes, I'm here to show you guys," Burden said.
Work outs start at noon CT Saturday for Cook, Wease and Burden. The offensive line drills begin noon CT on Sunday for Membou. All of the on-field workouts will be broadcast on the NFL Network.