Mizzou Predicted 10th in Preseason SEC Polls, Three Tigers Earn All-SEC Predictions

A poll of media credentialed at SEC Media Days voted on conference standings predictions and preseason All-SEC First Team. Here's where Mizzou landed on both fronts.

Preseason Conference Standings Poll

Missouri is predicted to finish 10th in the Southeastern Conference, two spots lower than it finished in 2025. This would make for Missouri's lowest finish since the 2022 season, when the Tigers went 3-5 in SEC play.

Of the nine programs predicted to finish above Missouri, three finished below the Tigers in the 2025 standings — Florida, Tennessee and LSU. LSU and Florida both hired new head coaches and underwent major roster overhauls, while Tennessee was neck-and-neck with Missouri in the standings last season.

Also of note — in 2025, the Tigers beat zero of the nine teams predicted to finish above Missouri in the 2026 standings, having lost to Texas A&M, Alabama and Oklahoma, and not played the rest. Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma and Florida are all on Missouri's seemingly-grueling 2026 slate.

2026 Prediction 2025 Seeding (conference record) 1. Georgia 3. (7-1) 2. Texas 6. (6-2) 3. Ole Miss 2. (7-1) 4. Texas A&M 1. (7-1) 5. LSU 10. (3-5) 6. Alabama 4. (7-1) 7. Oklahoma 5. (6-2) 8. Tennessee 9. (4-4) 9. Florida 12. (2-6) 10. Missouri 8. (4-4) 11. South Carolina 15. (1-7) 12. Auburn 13. (1-7) 13. Vanderbilt 7. (6-2) 14. Kentucky 11. (2-6) 15. Mississippi State 14. (1-7) 16. Arkansas 16. (0-8)

Three Tigers Named to Preseason All-SEC First Team

While Missouri may not have gotten the most favorable voting for the conference standings, the voters seemed to recognized the individual talent on the roster.

Doak Walker Award finalist and program record-holder Ahmad Hardy was voted to the Preseason All-SEC First Team, further cementing his status as the top tailback in the conference. The superstar running back broke Missouri's single-season rushing record last season with 1,649 yards and added 16 touchdowns to go along with it. He also led the nation in yards after contact and ranked second in missed tackles forced.

Joining Hardy on the Preseason All-SEC First Team was left tackle Cayden Green, who transitioned to the position for the first time in 2025. Green was stellar as the blindside protector for a wild quarterback carousel last season, posting a pass-blocking grade of 89.6, along with a run-blocking grade of 78.2 Green, a returning captain for the 2026 season, will be vital to a reshaped Missouri offensive line.

The third Tiger to earn Preseason All-SEC First Team honors was Brett Le Blacn, who's started at long snapper in each of the last three seasons. Le Blanc earned Freshman All-America honors in 2023 and has been Missouri's long snapper with the punt, field goal and PAT units.

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