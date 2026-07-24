Mizzou Predicted 10th in Preseason SEC Polls, Three Tigers Earn All-SEC Predictions
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A poll of media credentialed at SEC Media Days voted on conference standings predictions and preseason All-SEC First Team. Here's where Mizzou landed on both fronts.
Preseason Conference Standings Poll
Missouri is predicted to finish 10th in the Southeastern Conference, two spots lower than it finished in 2025. This would make for Missouri's lowest finish since the 2022 season, when the Tigers went 3-5 in SEC play.
Of the nine programs predicted to finish above Missouri, three finished below the Tigers in the 2025 standings — Florida, Tennessee and LSU. LSU and Florida both hired new head coaches and underwent major roster overhauls, while Tennessee was neck-and-neck with Missouri in the standings last season.
Also of note — in 2025, the Tigers beat zero of the nine teams predicted to finish above Missouri in the 2026 standings, having lost to Texas A&M, Alabama and Oklahoma, and not played the rest. Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma and Florida are all on Missouri's seemingly-grueling 2026 slate.
2026 Prediction
2025 Seeding (conference record)
1. Georgia
3. (7-1)
2. Texas
6. (6-2)
3. Ole Miss
2. (7-1)
4. Texas A&M
1. (7-1)
5. LSU
10. (3-5)
6. Alabama
4. (7-1)
7. Oklahoma
5. (6-2)
8. Tennessee
9. (4-4)
9. Florida
12. (2-6)
10. Missouri
8. (4-4)
11. South Carolina
15. (1-7)
12. Auburn
13. (1-7)
13. Vanderbilt
7. (6-2)
14. Kentucky
11. (2-6)
15. Mississippi State
14. (1-7)
16. Arkansas
16. (0-8)
Three Tigers Named to Preseason All-SEC First Team
While Missouri may not have gotten the most favorable voting for the conference standings, the voters seemed to recognized the individual talent on the roster.
Doak Walker Award finalist and program record-holder Ahmad Hardy was voted to the Preseason All-SEC First Team, further cementing his status as the top tailback in the conference. The superstar running back broke Missouri's single-season rushing record last season with 1,649 yards and added 16 touchdowns to go along with it. He also led the nation in yards after contact and ranked second in missed tackles forced.
Joining Hardy on the Preseason All-SEC First Team was left tackle Cayden Green, who transitioned to the position for the first time in 2025. Green was stellar as the blindside protector for a wild quarterback carousel last season, posting a pass-blocking grade of 89.6, along with a run-blocking grade of 78.2 Green, a returning captain for the 2026 season, will be vital to a reshaped Missouri offensive line.
The third Tiger to earn Preseason All-SEC First Team honors was Brett Le Blacn, who's started at long snapper in each of the last three seasons. Le Blanc earned Freshman All-America honors in 2023 and has been Missouri's long snapper with the punt, field goal and PAT units.
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright