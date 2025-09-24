Mizzou Predicted to Land Four-Star Running Back: The Buzz
After a quieter summer on the recruiting scene, the Missouri Tigers earned a prediction from Rivals to land a commitment from four-star running back Terry Hodges.
Hodges is set to announce his commitment between Missouri and Arkansas on Oct. 4.
Hodges visited Missouri in early June. The 6-foot, 180-pound Arkansas native has impressive burst off the line, and is shifty in space.
Missouri currently has 10 commitments in its recruiting class of 2026, including three-star running back Maxwell Warner from Chicago.
The Tigers brought in two running backs in the last freshman class, landing both four-star Marquise Davis and three-star Brendon Haygood. Davis rushed for 113 yards on 20 carries against Louisiana in Week 3.
"I think our two young running backs, Marquise and Haygood, are going to be really bright spots for us in the future," Drinkwitz said after the win over Louisiana.
Mizzou's Tuesday Results
- Women's golf won the Johnie Imes tournament.
Mizzou's Wednesday Results
Volleyball: at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, 6 p.m. — Watch, Live Stats
SEC News:
SEC Daily: Graham’s SEC Power Rankings After Week 4
Did you notice?
Missouri was also predicted to land four-star quarterback Braylen Warren, a 2027 prospect from Omaha, Nebraska. He holds 15 other offers, including ones from Florida State and Illinois.
- Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer is set to undergo surgery Wednesday for a hand injury. He's set to miss "three or more weeks," according to On3. Missouri plays Oklahoma on Nov. 22. Mateer's absence could have major impacts on the Southeastern Conference standings, depending on how quickly he recovers.
- Volleyball analyst Michella Chester selected Missouri's games at Texas A&M and Texas this week as two of the top five matchups to watch this week.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“Susan [Kreklow] brings tremendous energy, drive and organization skills. We work well together because we believe that the most important thing is the success of the team, not who gets the credit.”- Co-Volleyball Coach Wayne Kreklow