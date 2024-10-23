Mizzou QB Considered Doubtful for Alabama Matchup
Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook is considered doubtful for their third road matchup of the season against Alabama, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
After suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter of Missouri's matchup against the Auburn Tigers, Cook exited and made a heroic return at the end of the third quarter. His fourth-quarter performance led the Tigers to a 21-17 Homecoming victory.
His injury status remained unclear after head coach Eli Drinkwitz talked to the media on Tuesday, October 22, saying he "did not know about participating" when asked if Cook would be active for practice that day. Drinkwitz also closed the practice off from the media to avoid speculation on the injury.
Cook has thrown for 1,545 passing yards so far this season, adding on seven touchdowns and only one interception. That is all on 130 completions and 206 attempts, good for a 63.1% completion percentage.
The Tigers' quarterback has been under scrutiny for the season in its entirety, as the Tigers have struggled to push the ball down the field through the air. His deep-ball connection with his receivers, primarily standout Luther Burden III, has been nearly non-existent.
Cook was a primary reason the Tigers walked away with a victory over Auburn, leading two drives down the field late in the game that put the first two touchdowns on the board for the home team.
Without Cook on the field against the Crimson Tide, as well as leading rusher Nate Noel, two of Missouri's best offensive players will be missing. If Cook is playing, he will be relied on to lead the Tiger offense against a talented Alabama defense.
The Tigers and Crimson kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 26 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
