Mizzou RB Nate Noel Out with Injury Against UMass
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers' running back room has been operating without starter Nate Noel in Week 7 against UMass.
In the first half, running backs Marcus Caroll took 11 carries, Jamal Roberts took two and true freshman Kewan Lacy took three. Yet Noel was nowhere to be found.
Noel's abscense was left unexplained in the first half. A team spokesperson initially told multiple reporters that Noel entered the game with no injury designation.
However, at halftime, a team spokesperson told Eli Hoff of the St. Louis Post Dispatch that Noel is missing the game due to back tightness. According to Hoff, Noel warmed up and dressed for the game. There was no reports of injury prior to Saturday's game.
Because this game was not between two SEC teams, Missouri was not required to file an injury report in the days leading up to the game. Had it been a conference matchup, Missouri would've had to post reports on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes ahead of kick off.
Noel, a transfer from Appalachian State, has been the featured back for the Missouri offense for the entire season. He's taken 79 carries in the Tigers' first five games, rushing for 471 yards and two touchdowns. Against Vanderbilt, Noel took 24 carries for 199 yards.
Even without Noel, the Missouri offense was firing on all cylinders against UMass. Carroll scored two touchdowns, bringing his season tally to four. With heavy winds adding complications to the pass game, the Tigers executed a run-heavy attack. Quarterback Brady Cook made 11 pass attempts compared to 20 total rushing attempts in the first two quarters.
12:44 p.m. Update: This post was updated after initially stating there was no injury news regarding Noel.
More from Mizzou vs. UMass:
Live Updates: No. 21 Missouri Tigers at UMass
Mizzou Loses Two Defensive Players to Injury for UMass Game