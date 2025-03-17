Mizzou Central

Mizzou "Really High" on List of 2026 4-Star Wide Receiver

The Tigers are hot on the heels of a game-changing receiver prospect that would elevate their 2026 recruiting class.

Michael Stamps

Recruit Jabari Brady watches Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.
Recruit Jabari Brady watches Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. / Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Four-star 2026 wide receiver prospect Jabari Brady appears to be enamored with the Missouri Tigers as his recruitment process starts to heat up. Per an On3 report, the Tigers, Nebraska and Oklahoma are in the mix for the Pompano Beach, Florida native.

Brady is the No. 127 player in the country, No. 18 of all receivers and No. 16 in Florida, according to 247Sports composite rankings. Regardless of where he lands, Brady would be a huge addition to a collegiate receiver room.

He holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State and plenty of others. The highly sought-after prospect has offers from every school imaginable but appears to have his mind settled on a Midwest school.

According to another recent On3 report, Brady is in Columbia today for a visit. He also has an official visit planned for June 13, according to the same report. There is genuine interest between the Tiger coaching staff and Brady, making him an intriguing recruit to keep an eye on as the official visit process nears.

Four-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy Jr. still remains the only commit for Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers in the class of 2026. There are plenty of names to keep an eye on at multiple positions, but it seems as if the commitment list will stay low until official visits begin at the start of the summer.

That being said, names like linebacker J.J. Bush, running back Terry Hughes, offensive tackle Evan Goodwin and wide receiver Mason James, along with others, are emerging as prospects the Tigers have a legitimate chance at landing.

