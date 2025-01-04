Mizzou Receiver Makes Transfer Decision Official, Signs With Tulsa
Missouri wide receiver Mekhi Miller found his new home in the transfer portal, making his move to the AAC and the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. The team announced it on social media on the afternoon of Jan. 3.
The Overland Park, Kan. native made his announcement to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 9 and has fielded offers ever since. According to his Twitter/X, Miller racked up offers from Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH) and his eventual new home, Tulsa.
Miller had the least productive season of his career so far in 2024 with the Tigers, finishing the year with only three receptions for 35 yards. Those receptions came against Murray State, Buffalo and Auburn. Miller did play in 337 snaps this season, 200 of which were on passing plays.
Despite a slower junior season, Miller still has produced as a Missouri Tiger. He's recorded 311 receiving yards and a single touchdown in those three years, 148 of which came in 2023 along with the lone touchdown.
Though Miller is gone, the future of the Tiger receiver room looks strong. Returning juniors Joshua Manning and Marquis Johnson, who just racked up 122 yards and a touchdown in a Music City Bowl victory, look poised to be the next two up. After bringing in Mississippi State receiver Kevin Coleman, a Saint Louis native, Missouri appears to be set at receiver.
Both of Tulsa's top-two receivers from this most recent season are gone, with Joseph Williams transferring and Kamdyn Benjamin declaring for the NFL draft. With that, Miller may be able to step into a large role quickly in the Golden Hurricane offense.