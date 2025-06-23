Mizzou Central

Mizzou Recruiting Reactions: Official Visits, June 20 Through June 22

The third and potentially final group of visitors takes to social media to react to their time in Columbia.

Michael Stamps

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz on the sidelines against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
For maybe the final time over the summer, the Missouri Tigers hosted a crop of official visitors to their campus, looking to expand on their 2026 recruiting class. Whether it was a success or not will soon be determined, with many of them announcing their final destinations soon.

A recruiting dead period starts this week, meaning decisions across the country for high-priority recruits will start rolling in. Now is the most important time for the Tigers to lock a few names in so they don't enter the month of July, or the 2025 season, with a short list of guys in the class.

It's very likely that the class does expand in the near future. Many Missouri targets have their eyes set on committing soon and a few of them appear to be close to coming on board.

Mizzou targets with commitment dates

3-Star RB Maxwell Warner: Monday, June 23
3-Star ATH Javonte Smith: Tuesday, June 24
3-Star OL Khalief Canty: Tuesday, June 24
3-Star LB JJ Bush: Wednesday, July 2
4-Star ATH Jayden McGregory: Monday, July 7
3-Star S Jowell Combay: Wednesday, July 9

Now some social media reactions from the recent crop of official visitors over this past weekend.

3-star DT Anthony Kennedy Jr. from Little Rock, Arkansas

There isn't exactly momentum for Kennedy to go anywhere right now, but after decommitting a while back, getting him back on campus is a win in itself. It doesn't seem impossible that Kennedy could recommit after backing out of his first pledge.

4-star DT Danny Beale from Cherry Valley, Arkansas

Cherry Valley defensive tackle Danny Beale on his official visit to the University of Missouri.
Beale has long been linked to the Tigers with high interest, but his recruitment has been fairly quiet. His official visit to Missouri should say a lot about where things stand between him and the school. Adding Beale to this class would be huge and there would be a good chance he ends up the highest commitment in the class, if he c

4-star LB Adam Balogoun-Ali from West Palm Beach, Florida

Balogoun-Ali was a surprise visitor over the weekend and is another example of a win in itself just for getting to campus. This could be a commitment that completely changes the class, pulling a highly coveted linebacker with plenty of national interest from the state of Florida. He's receiving interest from North Carolina, Auburn and Oklahoma, among others.

4-star QB commit Gavin Sidwar from Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania

La Salle quarterback and Missouri commit Gavin Sidwar on his official visit to Missouri on Sunday, June 22.
Sidwar is already committed and seems very locked into that choice, so there's not much to add here. It seems as if he's becoming a primary recruiter for other guys in the class, which is nice to see from your first commit, and quarterback.

READ: Mizzou QB Commit Covets Recruiting Role on Recent Official Visit

3-star OL Khalief Canty Jr. from Detroit, Michigan

A decision is coming very soon for Canty, either on Monday or Tuesday. It seems like it will come down to Missouri and Michigan State to earn his commitment.

3-star DT Keytrin Harris from Chandler, Arizona

Compass Prep defensive tackle Keytrin Harris on his official visit to the University of Missouri on Sunday, June 22.
Harris was a surprise visitor over the weekend and it seems like things went well. He initially didn't have Missouri in his final list of schools, but he told Missouri On SI that they are now in his final five schools.

