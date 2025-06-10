Mizzou Recruiting Reactions: Official Visits, June 6 Through June 8
In typical fashion from many recruits across the nation, the crop of official visitors from this past weekend for the Missouri Tigers took to social media to share photos and videos from their visit to Columbia.
For most of these players, the Tigers and other teams are awaiting commitment decisions. Missouri did get one new addition out of this most recent group and another from last weekend, building its class up to four players total.
Their class now sits at No. 68 overall in 247Sports team rankings, also ranking No. 15 in the Southeastern Conference. The overall class is improving as more players come on board, but there is still plenty of room for growth.
Here's a look at what Missouri's targets took to social media to say this past weekend:
3-star TE Isaac Jensen from Omaha, Nebraska
The most exciting news from this last weekend of official visitors was the commitment of three-star tight end Isaac Jensen. He became the fourth man of Missouri's 2026 class and should create some dominoes for official visitors in the future.
Jensen is the No. 760 player in the country and No. 41 among all tight ends. He held onto a crystal ball prediction to commit to Missouri for quite some time, so this decision didn't come as much of a surprise.
4-star IOL Brandon Anderson from Kennesaw, Georgia
Anderson was committed to Tennessee for quite some time, but backed out of it in late January. He's still considering the Volunteers and still officially visited there, but other schools are now in the mix. He's committing on August 15, 2025.
4-star EDGE Asharri Charles from Venice, Florida
Charles recently took a visit to Florida, and it looks like they would be a hard school to beat for him. Still, getting a prospect from the state of Florida like Charles on campus is an impressive win in itself, but landing him would be even better.
4-star ATH Jayden McGregory from Des Moines, Iowa
McGregory is a bit of a mystery, but he does have a commitment date set for July 7. It looks like it will come down to Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas and Louisville for McGregory, with visits to Missouri and Minnesota already complete.
4-star LB Keenan Harris from St. Louis
Harris was the second commitment in the class of 2026 for the Tigers. He's a big one as well, being ranked as a top-five player in the state of Missouri and one of the best linebackers in the country.
4-star RB TJ Hodges from Marked Tree, Arkansas
If there was one running back the Tigers seem most likely to land, it's Hodges. It's still unclear how the visit went
4-star ATH Jacob Eberhart from St. Louis
This would be another big in-state grab, alongside Harris. The Tigers likely view Eberhart as a safety, despite being able to play on both sides of the ball.
3-star S Bradley Brown from Plano, Texas
Brown has completed visits to TCU, Kansas State and now Missouri, with trips to Vanderbilt and Michigan State up next. Those are the five schools he's deciding between, but it doesn't seem as if there's a clear leader yet.
3-star IOL Braylon Ellison from Boonville, Missouri
Pretty early into his official visit last weekend, three-star lineman Braylon Ellison, a Missouri legacy, picked up an official visit from the Tigers.
This is from the weekend of May 30, but there is now proof that Estrada was in Columbia. He is one of three running back targets to take an official visit to Missouri, with others planned.