Mizzou's Ahmad Hardy, Cayden Green Tabbed as AP Preseason All-Americans

Ahmad Hardy and Cayden Green haven't played a snap of football since December, but they've both spent the months since racking up accolades. Both Tigers were named Associated Press preseason All-Americans on Tuesday — Hardy on the first team and Green on the second.

Earlier this summer, both Hardy and Green were named to the preseason All-SEC first team and On3's preseason All-America team, while Hardy was named to the Maxwell Award watch list, which is awarded to the nation's top running back, and Green was named to the Outland Trophy watch list, which is awarded to the nation's top offensive or defensive lineman. Hardy was also named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, a title given to the nation's most outstanding running back and of which Hardy was a finalist for in the 2025 season.

Hardy and former right tackle Keagen Trost were named as AP All-Americans at the conclusion of the 2025 season, with Hardy being named to the first team and Trost being named to the third team. Although Green didn't receive any All-American nod after his season at left tackle, he was named to the Phil Steele preseason All-American first team as a guard.

Green is entering his fourth season of college football and his third season at Missouri. After starring in his role at left tackle last season in spite of a quarterback carousel and last-minute switch to the position, he'll hold down the fort in the same position for transfer quarterback Austin Simmons.

Hardy, after setting a program record with 1,629 rushing yards last season, has his sights set on another stellar year for the Tigers. He's recovering from a gunshot wound suffered on May 10, but is set to have a meeting with Eli Drinkwitz and team doctors on Saturday to re-evaluate his status. Hardy has not been practicing but has been rehabbing and participating in walkthroughs.

Missouri is one of nine Southeastern Conference teams with one or more players on the first team, and is one of seven SEC teams with two or more members on the first and second team combined.

In 2026, Missouri will play 14 total AP preseason All-Americans. Running back Kewan Lacy of Ole Miss, offensive tackle Trevor Goosby, wide receiver Cam Coleman, edge Colin Simmons and linebacker Rasheem Biles of Texas, cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, safety KJ Bolden of Georgia and kicker Tate Sandell of Oklahoma make up the eight first-team members on Missouri's schedule. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, defensive tackle Will Echoles and kicker Lucas Carneiro of Ole Miss, center Drew Bobo and linebacker Raylen Wilson of Georgia and cornerback Kelly Jones of Mississippi State round out the six second-team members on Missouri's slate.

Missouri begins its season at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 with a home game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

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