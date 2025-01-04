Brady Cook Shares Final Message for Mizzou Fans, Declares for NFL Draft; The Buzz, Friday, Jan. 4, 2024
After three years as the starting quarterback of the Missouri Tigers, Brady Cook declared for the NFL draft Friday afternoon. The St. Louis native and lifelong Missouri fan shared a final message to fans to announce the move.
"First off, I want to thank Mizzou nation," Cook's message reads," for being with me every step of the way and for watching me live out my dream. Thank you for selling out Faurot and creating the best environment in college football."
When Cook first took over as Missouri's starting quarterback in 2022, the Tigers had gone a combined 17-18 over the previous three seasons. His first as a starter wasn't much better, finishing 6-7 as he threw for 2,739 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
But in his final two years, Cook led Missouri to a 21-5 record. Over the two seasons, he threw for a combined 5,852 yards, 32 touchdowns and just eight interceptions while completing 64.35% of his passes.
"To see where this program was when I arrived and where it is now as I close this chapter — all I can say is I'm proud to be a Tiger," Cook continued.
Saturday Mizzou Schedule
• Men's basketball at No. 2 Auburn at 3 p.m. — Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Friday Mizzou Results
• Wrestling lost 26-12 to Cornell, falling to 2-7 on the season - Recap
• Gymnastics took first place in a quad meet against Southeast Missouri State, Illinois State and Ball State - Recap
• Swim and Dive lost to Louisville in both men's and women's competition. The Women's team lost 95-204, and the Men's team 193 to 107.
Did you notice?
• Former Missouri volleyball player Mychael Vernon, one of the key members of the 2024 team that made it to the Sweet 16, signed with Akademia Sant'Anna Messina in Italy to begin her professional career.
• Missouri men's basketball issued its first availability report for its game against Auburn. Guard Caleb Grill and Center Payton Marshall are listed as questionable. Trent Burns, as he as all season, is out with a foot injury. The final designations for Grill and Marshall will be announced two hours before the 3 p.m. tipoff.
• Missouri football wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. officially declared for the NFL draft, sharing a message to fans.
"My time at Mizzou has been an incredible journey," Wease wrote.
