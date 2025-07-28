Mizzou's Brett Norfleet '100% Ready to Roll' in Fall Camp After Surgery
After his sophomore season was hamstrung by injuries, Missouri Tigers tight end Brett Norfleet is "100%, completely ready to roll" for fall camp, tight ends coach Derham Cato told Missouri On SI Sunday.
Norfleet underwent shoulder surgery shortly after the conclusion of the 2024 regular season, missing out on Missouri's bowl game. He was able to participate in spring practices but in a limited fashion, avoiding any contact.
Even through his limited availability, Norfleet made the most of the spring practices.
"He's done an unbelievable job, just in terms of his mindset. " Cato said. "The things that he could do, he was super intentional at doing those and and he's ready to rock and roll."
Norfleet suffered a shoulder injury in Week 1 of 2024, causing him to miss the Week 2 game. He was able to return in Week 3, but seemed to be restricted through the majority of the season. In the last seven games of 2023 once Norfleet established himself as a true freshman, he averaged 32.1 blocking snaps per game, per Pro Football Focus. That dropped down to 15.7 through the first nine weeks of 2024.
For a 6-foot-6, 263-pound tight end who embraces physicality, having to limit that contact is noticeable. But he'll be ready to do it again for fall camp. At least as much that is appropriate for practice.
"We're excited (to) kind of let him rip it a little bit in training camp," Cato said.
Norfleet steadily grew a larger receiving role in his true freshman season, catching 18 passes, 15 of which came in the final eight games of the season. Overall, that season he racked up 197 yards and three touchdowns. Last season, he caught 26 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns.
This upcoming season, Missouri is hoping to get all of their tight ends more involved in the passing game. Last year, 14% of the Tigers' targets went to tight ends.
"In the pass game, we would love to see those guys be more involved," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference. "But sometimes coverage dictates that too. So we gotta create match ups."
With Norfleet's size, it's not too difficult for him to find a mis-match against a defense. He'll start preparing for those Monday when MU begins its fall practices.