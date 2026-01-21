Mizzou's Most Exciting Returners on Offense for 2026: The Buzz

There's a ton of focus right now on who the Missouri Tigers have added in the transfer portal. That makes sense.



But, in that mess of new players and guys leaving, is the slurry of names who opted to re-sign with the Tigers. With that, some of the guys who have decided to return to Columbia might be more exciting and impactful than the ones who have come in this offseason.



Starting on the offensive side of the ball, here are the four most exciting players who are returning to Missouri for another season.

Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts

There's no reason to go too in-depth with these two. Hardy rushed for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns while Roberts totalled 753 yards and six touchdowns. Being able to retain both of them might be the biggest win Missouri brought in through the entire offseason, likely making both of them the focal point of the offense in 2026.

Donovan Olugbode

The Florida native was one of the most productive freshman pass catchers in the country this season and, even with some new talent around him in the wide receiver room, he should be poised for a big jump.



It's hard to point out anything Olugbode was bad at as a true freshman. There's no reason to believe he shouldn't continue to get better, especially if there is more consistent quarterback play. Even if there isn't, Olugbode has shown he doesn't need the best passes in the world to make plays. As long as the ball is headed his way, he'll have a chance to do something impressive with it.

Cayden Green

Green had an up-and-down junior season plagued by a foot injury, but he did get a year under his belt at his preferred position of left tackle. He'll likely be there next season and should be primed for a much-improved senior season.



There arguably wasn't a bigger addition the Tigers could've made on the offensive line than bringing back Green. Finding a realistic player in the transfer portal to replace Green would've been quite a challenge, especially with the other players Missouri's staff had to fill in on the offensive front. Green's return elevated some pressure on the coaching staff to completely revamp the offensive line.

Brett Norfleet

Norfleet probably isn't being talked about enough as a top offensive target next season for transfer quarterback Austin Simmons. Norfleet is a 6-foot-6 tight end with excellent movement and blocking skills, a combination that isn't always easy to find. Norfleet recorded three career highs last season, totalling 254 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 31 receptions.



His only caveat as a top player throughout his career has been injuries. He's been hurt, some way or another, in each of his three college seasons so far. There's no doubt that his massive injury bug has kept him from reaching his ceiling as a player and potential NFL tight end, but one healthy season could absolutely do that for him.

It's always if with Norfleet, but if he's able to stay healthy for all of next season, there's no reason why he can't have the best statistical season of his career and become a premier tight end for the 2027 draft class.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

