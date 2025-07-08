Mizzou SEC Media Day Representatives Revealed
Most of the attention on the Missouri Tigers ahead of the 2025 season has been placed on notable transfers, but three returning players will be centerstage for the program next week at SEC Media Days.
Center Connor Tollison, edge rusher Zion Young and defensive back Daylan Carnell will be joining head coach Eli Drinkwitz next week in Atlanta to speak to the media to preview the 2025 season.
2025 SEC Football Media Days Schedule:
Date
Team
Head Coach
Monday, July 14
LSU
Brian Kelly
Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin
South Carolina
Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt
Clark Lea
Tuesday, July 15
Auburn
Hugh Freeze
Georgia
Kirby Smart
Tennessee
Josh Heupel
Texas
Steve Sarkisian
Wednesday, July 16
Alabama
Kalen DeBoer
Florida
Billy Napier
Mississippi State
Jeff Lebby
Oklahoma
Brent Venables
Thursday, July 17
Arkansas
Sam Pittman
Kentucky
Mark Stoops
Missouri
Eli Drinkwitz
Texas A&M
Mike Elko