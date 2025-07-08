Mizzou Central

Mizzou SEC Media Day Representatives Revealed

Three returning Tigers will meet with the media in Atlanta next week to preview the 2025 season.

Joey Van Zummeren

SEC Media Day at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2024.
SEC Media Day at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2024. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Most of the attention on the Missouri Tigers ahead of the 2025 season has been placed on notable transfers, but three returning players will be centerstage for the program next week at SEC Media Days.

Center Connor Tollison, edge rusher Zion Young and defensive back Daylan Carnell will be joining head coach Eli Drinkwitz next week in Atlanta to speak to the media to preview the 2025 season.

2025 SEC Football Media Days Schedule:

Date

Team

Head Coach

Monday, July 14

LSU

Brian Kelly

Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin

South Carolina

Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt

Clark Lea

Tuesday, July 15

Auburn

Hugh Freeze

Georgia

Kirby Smart

Tennessee

Josh Heupel

Texas

Steve Sarkisian

Wednesday, July 16

Alabama

Kalen DeBoer

Florida

Billy Napier

Mississippi State

Jeff Lebby

Oklahoma

Brent Venables

Thursday, July 17

Arkansas

Sam Pittman

Kentucky

Mark Stoops

Missouri

Eli Drinkwitz

Texas A&M

Mike Elko

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball.

