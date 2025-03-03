In Search of Perpetual Success, Mizzou Not OK with 'Being Comfortable'
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Friday, Feb. 28 was the worst day to be a new face for the Missouri Tigers under Eli Drinkwitz. That he made clear.
"It's your first day," the Tigers' coach explained. "You're unsure of everything. From this point on, it's about growing and getting better."
On the second day of spring practice, that was the focus. Stephens Indoor Facility served as a 20-period circuit for every player looking to earn a spot in the rotation of a team fresh off its second straight 10-win season. Some Tigers kicked, some threw. Others blocked. Dove on loose footballs.
Each one had something to prove.
"Last year is last year," Tigers fifth-year safety Daylan Carnell said. "We've got a whole new makeup ... it's like a whole new team. (We're) going out there and re-establishing our identity."
For Carnell, Columbia in the spring felt familiar. As his coach preached, it was a time for individual development, which for him, meant dominating.
"I want to come out, lead and be a high-energy guy," Carnell said, "so that everybody follows."
He had it right. If the Tigers were to find the same success they did the two years prior, they'd need Carnell, and the rest of the captains, to step forward. To plug the gap left by Luther Burden III, Theo Wease Jr. and the slew of seniors no longer with the team.
If Drinkwitz had his druthers, that "gap" wouldn't much be acknowledged.
"Every year starts over," he said. "It's honestly surreal to not have those guys ... but this a new group. It's a new energy. It's about re-establishing the culture and identity that you want on this football team."
This team has big shoes to fill. The Tigers, with 21 wins in two seasons, have found their coach in Drinkwitz while a big grand finale — a spot in the College Football Playoff — eludes them. Still, they preach having Energy. Details. Grit. Emotional consistency.
"E.D.G.E.," Carnell said. "(It's the) acronym we always live by."
As much as they'd like to keep it fresh, a win over Iowa in the Music City Bowl is long lost history. Cody Schrader's school record for most rushing yards is a milestone of the past. Even the excitement Burden brought Faurot Field will have to remain only in film.
"It's easy to do," Tigers receiver Josh Manning said. "We have a new room, so we're not as complacent as we could be. We have to keep pressing forward."
The idea of perpetual success isn't easily achieved. Even a player like Carnell began his career with the Tigers in the midst of two six-win seasons. Perhaps that's what motivated him to return for one more.
Perhaps Missouri is moving in the right direction. How? By leaning on its leaders — Carnell included — instead of its past.
"What do you don't rely on is being comfortable," Drinkwitz assured. "I've challenged everybody: 'Let's not be comfortable. Let's not be complacent.'
"Complacency will kill our team. Being comfortable will kill our ability to win."
So, the Tigers followed the whistle. For 20 periods, they practiced drills that they hope will become second nature by the season's midway point while Drinkwitz watched, sometimes running them himself. They were uncomfortable, but such was the point.
Because Drinkwitz, nor his team, would be OK with anything else.
"Whenever you get to come out here and put the pads on,” Carnell said, “it's a great opportunity … I wanted to come back, and hopefully it pays off."