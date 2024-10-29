Mizzou Sells Out Final Home Game of 2024 Season, Extends Streak
The Missouri Tigers' streak of sold-out home games will extend to 12 on Nov. 30. This marks a sold-out home slate for Missouri in 2024.
The athletic department announced Tuesday the team's regular season finale game against Arkansas has sold out.
The Nov. 30 game against Arkansas will also mark another significant moment in Missouri history. With the season ending, the future of the program will begin with ground being broken on the Memorial Stadium project immedaietly following the game. The rennovations are expected to be complete ahead of the 2026 season.
With the streak dating back to Missouri's Week 3 win over Kansas State in 2023, it's the longest-streak of sell outs for the program since the 1970s.
The matchup with Arkansas will come after a two-game road trip for Missouri, with stops first at South Carolina, then Mississippi State. Before then, Missouri's penultimate home game will be played on Nov. 9 against Oklahoma.
The Battle Line Rivalry matchup with Arkansas will likely be significant for what Missouri's post season looks like. The following Sunday, teams will learn what bowl games they've been selected for and their opponents, along with the announcement of the 12 teams selected for the College Football Playoff.
Missouri's playoff chances are dim after a loss to Alabama in Week 9, but a win against Arkansas would likely place Missouri in a more notable bowl matchup.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 10
Start Date, Updates Learned for Mizzou's $250 Million Faurot Field Project
Mizzou Athletics Looks to Continue Momentum with Final Approval of Stadium Project