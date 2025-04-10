Mizzou Sophomore Cornerback Enters Transfer Portal
Missouri Tigers cornerback Ja'Marion Wayne is entering the transfer portal, according to On3 Sports. Wayne spent three seasons with the Tigers and saw limited action in the last two. He is a redshirt sophomore with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
In this most recent season for the Tigers, Wayne recorded 14 snaps and posted five tackles. He was targeted twice throughout the whole season as well, deflecting one pass and recovering a fumble as well. He made appearances in five games.
The season before that, Wayne had only three game appearances and recorded three tackles, with no other stats recorded. He played minimally at the cornerback position after transitioning from the receiver spot during his freshman season. Wayne exhausted his redshirt during that first year, also making appearances in five games.
Wayne is a former four-star wide receiver recruit from Ballwin, Missouri. He was the No. 286 player in the country and the seventh-best in the state of Missouri. He was in a Tiger recruiting class that included Marquis Gracial, Isaac Thompson and DJ Wesolak.
The Ballwin native was facing a clear uphill battle for playing time, especially after the Tigers brought in Washington State transfer Stephen Hall and returned the three starters in the room from last season in Dreyden Norwood, Toriano Pride Jr. and Nic Deloach. He held plenty of Power 5 offers out of high school and could garner the same interest now that he's in the portal.