Mizzou Spring Football Storylines: Defensive Line
There are a few positions on this Missouri Tigers roster that are overloaded with talent and will be debuted during spring practices starting very soon.
Missouri's defensive line as a whole fits into that category. At both the tackle spot and the edge position specifically, there are plenty of players lined up to hold onto significant roles for the Tigers next season. The issue with the overabundance of talent won't be if players are good enough or not, but how head coach Eli Drinkwitz will manage to play all of them.
Drinkwitz hit the portal hard on the outside of the defensive line, adding two transfers at the edge position. Two of the three are highly respected around the college football scene and had plenty of offers to show for it. Both were productive at their previous stops and have a case to be starters for the Tigers.
At the tackle spot, there are no newcomers. It's still a room with talent and plenty of players to earn new spots on the roster, especially after the departure of a captain and veteran of Missouri. Finding a way to replace his production might not be an issue, but matching his leadership qualities could.
Here are three storylines to follow for the Missouri Tigers on the defensive line heading into spring practices.
How will the EDGE transfers mesh with the returners?
The two transfers Drinkwitz added in the portal on the outside are very talented and deserve to play in some shape or form. They will, but finding a blend between those two, a pair of talented freshmen and four returning players at the position won't be easy.
To start, based on the experience of the position group, finding playing time for four-star freshmen Javion Hilson and Daeden Hopkins. Hopkins needs to fill out his frame more in order to be game-ready and injuries to others are really the only way they would see the field.
Zion Young, Eddie Kelly and Jakhai Lang had plenty of moments of productivity last season, some more than others. Young, next to Johnny Walker, turned into a breakout player for the Tigers. He should have a starting role locked up for next season and the spring session of practices will be a great time to prove that. Kelly and Lang acted as depth pieces last season and that looks to be the case again.
That leaves the two transfer additions, Wilson and Johnson. Both have a lot to prove during the spring because the Tiger faithful and the coaching staff haven't seen them live on a field yet and there are also starting spots open. They both, without a doubt, have the talent to play significant snaps for Missouri next season. The spring is a great time to start that journey.
What is the injury status of Darris Smith?
Figuring out where Smith fits into the rotation of defensive ends is nearly impossible, given there's no game tape of him in a Missouri uniform. Placing him in any sort of lineup projection is also impossible because his health status is unclear.
Smith suffered a knee injury last year in fall camp that sidelined him for the entire 2024-2025 season. It was looking like Smith was going to be a contributor on the Tiger defense until the unfortunate injury that's set him back quite a bit.
"He was having an outstanding camp and was poised to have a great year. We will support Darris in his recovery and look forward to him returning stronger than before," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said.
Smith was set up to be helpful for the Tigers and his loss made an impact. Missouri's defense was still very good, especially on the front, so whether he truly would have helped is a mystery. With his combination of speed and creativity, surely there would have been a way for Smith to show off what he can do.
“Darris Smith shined bright in the spring game,” Drinkwitz said during last season's fall camp. “and he's really flashed that way for us all spring.”
The truth about Smith's health is that there is no information on it. That will make his spring practice slate important and the question of whether he's ready to play or not will soon be answered.
Who in the DT group is ready to take a leap after multiple departures?
After last season, there are no doubts that Chris McClellan will be the alpha at the defensive tackle spot. He was the most productive of the tackles, even more than senior and captain Kristian Williams, setting him up for a great senior season.
That leaves the question as to who will fall in behind him. There's a long list of guys that dipped their feet in the water last year at the spot, but none of them found consistent snaps on a game-to-game basis. Missouri has long relied on two defensive tackles on its defense, though, and will need one of the many behind McClellan to step up. Even if one doesn't stand out, the depth is there for the Tigers when they need to rely on it.
“We feel really good about the depth and the quality of depth that we have and the ability to keep guys fresh," Drinkwitz said last season during a press conference.
Marquis Gracial, Jalen Marshall, Sam Williams and Sterling Webb all played inconsistent amounts last season. By the end of the year, Webb and Gracial were the ones being relied on and that might give them the front seat. As far as evaluating skillsets go, they also have the two best to match with McClellan.
Both can rush the passer and both are big and physical, just like McClellan. Webb is slightly smaller and is closer to McClellan's level of speed than Gracial is, potentially giving him another edge in the race.
Last season is in the past and somebody has to start to prove themself in the preseason. It could be a variety of players, including some that weren't previously mentioned like Elias Williams and Justin Bodford. Whoever it is, starting to see someone emerge as the second defensive tackle in the room during the spring will be another positive step forward for the Missouri offense.