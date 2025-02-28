Mizzou Spring Football Storylines: Offensive Line
The Missouri Tigers begin a series of 13 spring practices Friday, providing the first look at how the 2025 team could shake up.
Among the most interesting position groups to watch this offseason for Missouri is the offensive line.
Three starters — RT Armand Membou, RG Cam'Ron Johnson and LT Marcus Bryant — have all departed. Additionally, starting center Connor Tollison, dealing with a knee injury he suffered in November, is not guaranteed to be available by the start of the regular season.
Missouri added three versatile offensive lineman through the portal, and will welcome three through the freshman class.
This group should see plenty of moving pieces and experimenting through spring practices. Here's the top storylines to watch for the offensive line.
Will Cayden Green switch back to LT?
When Missouri first acquired Cayden Green from Oklahoma via the transfer portal last offseason, the sophomore played at left tackle during spring practices. The coaching staff then made the decison to move him back to left guard, which he started five games at for Oklahoma in 2023, and all 13 for Missouri in 2024. Missouri would then acquire Bryant in the spring window of the transfer portal to start at left tackle.
Seeing Green test out left tackle again wouldn't be a surprising move, with that spot now open for Missouri. At 6-foot-5 and 320-pounds, he has the size to hold down the perimeter.
Where does Logan Reichert fit in?
Redshirt sophomore Logan Reichert could be an interesting piece to the puzzle. Though, the redshirt sophomore was dealing with a lower body injury at the tail end of last season. He could be a name to watch in the competition at right guard.
"Logan is a physical specimen," offensive line coach Brandon Jones said last spring. "He's going to test through the roof and all of those things. Just the confidence, trusting his technique, just knowing and being confident in his assignment, which he's making significant strides there."
Reichert, rated as a three-star prospect out of high school, has been an exciting prospect for years. This offseason is his chance to prove he can turn that potential into production.
Where do two transfer tackles end up?
With the two tackle spots open, Missouri did acquire both West Virginia's Johnny Williams IV and Wake Forest's Keagen Trost's through the transfer portal.
The two are on the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to amount of experience.
Trost (6-foot-4, 325) is entering his seventh year of college football. He started seven games at left tackle for Wake Forest in 2023, and 11 at right tackle in 2024.
Williams (6-foot-6, 320) is entering his third season. He's started in just four games over his career, all coming in 2024 at left tackle.
With the possible position switch of Green, these two transfers, and returner Jayven Richardson, there's a lot of moving pieces within the competitions at both tackle spots. With his versatility, Trost seems like a favorite to land the right tackle job. Williams is certainly a name to watch at the left tackle position.
Who fills in at center?
With Tollison dealing with injury and backup Drake Heismeyer no longer with the program, Missouri will have to look elsewhere for starting center snaps in the spring atleast.
Michigan transfer Dominick Giudice started five games there for the Wolverines this past season, and stands out as a favorite to take those reps. WIth his experience, he would presumably be the backup center for the season. Lineups in the spring should give a clearer indication.