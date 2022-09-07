Missouri Tigers S Carlies Has a New Approach in 2022

In 2021, Missouri Tigers defensive back Jaylon Carlies was one of the most underrated safeties in the SEC.

He was a turnover catalyst last fall, stealing away four interceptions and forcing a fumble.

Now, the 6'3" 220-pound defensive back says he knows it's about more than making big plays.

"Coming into this year...I watched a lot of film, just seeing myself miss a lot of tackles, a lot of bad angles," said Carlies this week. "I felt like that was a big part of my summer just working on my angles and getting better at that."

The junior did miss his fair share of tackles last year, but things seem to be going smoothly in 2022 for both Carlies and the rest of the Tigers' defense. They allowed only eight rushing yards in their 52-24 grilling of LA Tech and head coach Eli Drinkwitz said they were at 15% or less missed tackles in the game, which he considers a top-tier mark.

"I think we did a stat and it was right at 15% or less missed tackles, which I think is really good. Anything under that is probably top 10 in the country," said Drinkwitz. "Making tackles in the open field. That's something that we really emphasized all fall camp."

Open field tackling will be priority number one for the Tigers when they travel to Kansas State on Saturday. The Wildcats have one of the shiftiest ball carriers in the country in running back Deuce Vaughn.

At 5'7", Vaughn depends on his elusiveness to make plays, and it usually pays off for him.

He totaled over 1,800 all-purpose yards last year and started 2022 off with a 126-yard, one touchdown performance against South Dakota.

Carlies is well aware of his abilities and thinks Mizzou is well prepared for the task.

"He's an electric player, he's a great player," said Carlies of Vaughn. "He can make you miss. he has a great [ability to make people miss]."

As for what the Tigers will have to do to contain Vaughn and K-State, "Coming in at great angles and preparing yourself," replied Carlies. "I feel like we have a good chance with our schemes and different things, just to stop the offense in total."

Confidence is key, but Carlies and this Tigers defense will have to prove it on the field Saturday.

If they can repeat anything close to their impressive run-stopping performance against LA Tech, they may just walk out of Bill Snyder Stadium with a victory this weekend.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here