'Free & Fast': Why Mizzou DB Joseph Charleston Loves Coach Blake Baker

Missouri Tigers cornerback Joseph Charleston knows elite when he sees it - and he's probably seen one too many Tiger strips in his collegiate career.

The former Clemson Tiger was a part of the team under coach Dabo Swinney that made it to the College Football Playoff National Championship before falling to the LSU Tigers.

He saw plenty of action the following year as Clemson made it to the CFP again but fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl semifinal.

Charleston, who transferred to Mizzou after three years at Clemson, has seen more than most of his teammates on defense. And yet, it seems as if Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker has been one of his best coaches along the way due to how freeing his schemes to feel, something that will need to continue if the Tigers want to upset top-ranked Georgia on Saturday.

"I love his scheme just because it helps me play free and fast. I think his scheme is really well, he tells me a lot of things that have helped me with my game especially at DB and at safety, where to get my eyes and stuff like that."

Baker, who had previous coaching stints at LSU and Miami, has been around some of college football's best athletes. From Charleston's point of view, the benefits this provides are simple.

"I think it has helped a lot just because of his scheme. He comes from a place where he's had really athletic DBs, so his scheme helps athletic DBs play athletic. And I like that 'cause it helps me play instinctual."

This has clearly paid dividends so far during Charleston's first season with Mizzou. In the season-opening win over Louisiana Tech, he snagged his first-career interception off a tipped pass, which he returned 29 yards for a touchdown. This came a few possessions after he had had another interception called back due to a pass interference that was not against him.

The Tigers will need every bit of athletic instinct from Charleston against Georgia on Saturday. But given the games he's played in, and the teams he's been on, the senior is approaching like he always does.

"I'm not taking this week on any differently than I've taken any other week this season."

The Tigers and Bulldogs kickoff from Faurot Field Saturday at 6:30 p.m. C.T.

