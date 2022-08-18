Skip to main content

Missouri vs NMSU: Defensive Players Preview

Three defensive players to watch for New Mexico State versus Missouri.

The Missouri Tigers' Week 11 opponent should be one that they handle, and that's the Mexico State Aggies.

In 2021, opposing teams torched New Mexico State for 40 points per game, averaging nearly 500 yards per contest (489). That being said, they can only go up from there. The Aggies will be improved defensively in 2022 and maybe more than people think.

They return a good linebacking corps and a solid defensive line, but their secondary was inconsistent last year. Luckily, they’ve added a couple of talented transfers to the defensive backfield and newly hired defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling plans to run a 4-2-5 to give the Aggies additional coverage. They gave up 9.5 yards per passing attempt last year.

Here's a look at three of New Mexico State's top defenders against Missouri.

LB Chris Ojoh

Ojoh is as grizzled as they come going into his sixth season with the Aggies. He received a Second Team All-Independent selection from Phil Steele in 2021 after posting six sacks and forcing three fumbles on the year. At 6’1” 220 pounds, he’s lighter than most linebackers but uses his speed to get into the backfield and create plays.

Ojoh seems to play up to the level of his competition as well, so Mizzou should be wary. Against Alabama last year, he had 13 tackles, the most of any Aggie in any single game last season.

LB Trevor Brohard

Joining Ojoh (and sporting one of the better linebacker names in college football) is fellow All-Independent Second Team member Trevor Brohard. Brohard’s also in his sixth year at NMSU and is the other half of the Aggies best-tackling duo. He totaled 71 tackles and two sacks to go along with a forced fumble in 2021. He’s a bit bigger than Ojoh at 6’3” 235 pounds, but not quite as quick into the backfield, making him more suited to track the ball and stuff the run.

CB Andre Seldon

This will be Seldon’s first season at NMSU and it’ll basically be his first real game action since he graduated high school in 2020. He was one of the nation’s top 20 defensive backs and an ESPN 300 selection as a senior but didn’t see the field in two seasons at Michigan.

Now with the Aggies, Seldon’s looking to make an immediate impact and has the talent to do so. The junior should instantly improve the NMSU secondary and could be their defensive X-factor this season.

