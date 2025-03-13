Mizzou to Host 3-Star ATH on Official Visit Early in Summer
The Missouri Tigers are set to host three-star athlete Javonte Smith on an official visit from May 30-June 1, according to Smith's X.
He's ranked as the No. 693 player in the country according to 247sports composite rankings, as well as No. 114 at his position and No. 20 in Tennessee. The Jackson currently holds offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and more.
As of now, Smith only has two official visits booked, according to his social media. The first of them is with the Tigers in Columbia and the other is with the Arkansas Razorbacks from June 6-8.
Smith is an athletic machine coming from Jackson, Tennessee and playing for Jackson North Side High School. He plays wide receiver and cornerback for the North Side Indians and is listed at 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, with receiver appearing to be his natural position. He also plays basketball and baseball for his school.
The Tigers are starting to rack up a schedule of official visitors as the summer inches closer, starting on May 30 and beyond. The most notable of them during the same time slot is five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, a Nixa, Missouri native.
Here's a current list of who Missouri Tigers on SI knows is scheduled for an official visit:
- 5-star OT Jackson Cantwell: May 30-June 1
- 3-star IOL Noah Best: May 30-June 1
- 3-star LB JJ Bush: May 30-June 1
- 3-star S Jowell Combay: May 30-June 1
- 3-star ATH Javonte Smith: May 30-June 1
- 4-star OT Evan Goodwin: June 6-June 8
- 4-star ATH Rodney Colton Jr.: June 6-June 8
- 4-star ATH Jayden McGregory: June 6-June 8
- 4-star EDGE Asharri Charles: June 6-June 8
- 4-star IOL Brandon Anderson: June 6-June 8
- 3-star TE Isaac Jensen: June 6-June 8
- 4-star WR Jabari Brady: June 20
- 3-star S Tony Forney: June 20-June 22
- 3-star IOL Bennett Fraser: June 20-June 22
Four-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy Jr. is the only commit that's a member of Missouri's 2026 at this moment. As official visits start, that should be expected to change.