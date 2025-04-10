Mizzou Transfer Linebacker to Re-Enter Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Missouri LB Mikai Gbayor plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’2 230 LB totaled 73 Tackles, 9 TFL, 3 PD, & 1.5 Sacks (2 seasons)



Transferred in from Nebraska in December



Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining