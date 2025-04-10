Mizzou Transfer Linebacker to Re-Enter Transfer Portal
Former Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Mikai Gbayor, who transferred to the Missouri Tigers on December 16, is hitting the transfer portal once again, per Hayes Fawcett. Gbayor has entered with a no-contact tag, according to Pete Nakos.
Gbayor recorded 49 tackles for the Huskers last season as a junior, as well as three pass deflections and a sack. The year before that, he posted 24 tackles and half a sack. The Irvington, New Jersey native is a three-star recruit in the class of 2021.
Not much was said about Gbayor during spring practices, but there was chatter about sophomore linebackers Jeremiah Beasley and Nicholas Rodriguez. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz spoke highly of both players at a spring practice recap press conference on Tuesday.
"I think Nic Rodriguez probably had the best spring of anybody on the defensive side of the ball," Drinkwitz said. "His playmaking ability at the linebacker position was remarkable throughout spring, really challenging to block. I think he and Coach Nicholson really hit it off. His instinctual play, physicality, has been remarkable to watch, and his ability to contribute — dynamic blitzer."
Here's what Drinkwitz had to say about Beasley on the same day.
"Jeremiah Beasley is another guy — J.B. — that really stepped up. Him and Nick played a lot on special teams this year in certain packages. Man, those two guys have really taken that next step," Drinkwitz said.
Gbayor was slated to play alongside West Virginia transfer linebacker Josiah Trotter in the center of the field for the Tigers, but it looks like that won't be the case. That being said, there are no doubts that the return of Triston Newson, thanks to a recent JUCO eligibility ruling, threw a wrench in where Gbayor stood in the linebacker room.