Mizzou Underclassmen Presented with Chance for More Playing Time in Music City Bowl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Every team playing in a bowl game this offseason has taken hits to its roster, whether through the transfer portal, players opting out for the NFL draft, or suffering an injury. Each of those teams asked underclassmen on its rosters to step up into impactful roles, a situation no different for the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The Tigers will play without star receiver Luther Burden III, who's actively preparing for the NFL Draft, among others who transferred out of the program or are injured. Burden appears to create the largest void on either side of the ball, a void that appears to be filled by a group of promising young players.
"At receiver, Marquis Johnson, Josh Manning, Daniel Blood and James Madison are going to get some time out there," Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore said. “Really excited to see those guys go out there and compete.”
Johnson, Manning and Blood all received targets this season on meaningful snaps, while Madison and Muckey did not. Madison redshirted the season and will not lose that label if he plays against the Hawkeyes. Johnson finished the season with 230 yards and Manning with 192 and both have the chance to wrap up productive seasons behind Theo Wease Jr.
“For us, what a great opportunity for some of our underclassmen,” Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “Marquis [Johnson] and Joshua Manning are going to step up into bigger roles this game.
Manning was a name that swirled throughout the fall as someone who could make more of an immediate impact than some thought as a sophomore, which he did. Towards the back end of the season, he was playing a starting-caliber amount of snaps.
“Josh Manning, from the start of the season to where he is at right now, has done a tremendous job of growing [and] playing faster,” Moore said.
Tight end Brett Norfleet is another player unavailable for Missouri's battle with Iowa, which leaves an opening at the tight end spot. Three names remain possibilities, including a true freshman, as candidates to fill in for the injured sophomore.
“With the injury to Brett Norfleet, it allows Jordon [Harris] and Tyler [Stephens] and potentially Jude James to have a bigger role.”
Defensively, a pair of freshman linebackers appear to have the best chance at seeing the field against the Hawkeyes with seniors Chuck Hicks and Corey Flagg Jr. graduated. One of the two played significant snaps this season, with the other patiently waiting his turn.
“On the defensive side of the ball there are some younger guys,” Drinkwitz said. “Nick Rodriguez and Jeremiah Beasley should get more reps.”
Beasley played sparingly, only seeing 28 snaps during his freshman season. Rodriguez emerged as a depth option in the middle of the field on defense after the injury of Khalil Jacobs, allowing him to earn 75 snaps this season. Playing in the final game of the 2024 season not only shows what they are capable of now but also displays what the future could hold at the middle linebacker spot for next season and others to come.
“Both those guys will springboard into bigger opportunities with the amount of seniors that we have walking out the door at that position,” Defensive coordinator Corey Batoon said.
For all the underclassmen on both sides of the ball who are to see the field in the Music City Bowl, the opportunity to get extra practice times and the chance to play in a game will provide great experience. It's helpful for the coaching staff as well, who gets to see its young talent in the most live-action they've seen to date.
“You get a chance to really see some of those young guys back up on the varsity,” Batoon said. “We work some good on good early on. It kick-starts you in terms of spring practice. It's been awesome for those guys”
Though many young players on this Missouri roster will get the opportunity to practice and potentially more, taking advantage of that time will be vital for not only development but creating a bigger role for themselves for next season and beyond.
“Every opportunity, every practice, every inside drill, every skelly, buying in and really trying to bonus those reps is going to help with their momentum going into spring as they compete for a different role in next fall's team,” Batoon said.
These underclassmen will be expected to make an impact on the game in some way, filling in for talented players at their respective positions. That being said, the opportunity to play in the postseason at a young age should not only be a great learning experience for the young crop of Missouri talent but also provide a boost of confidence.