Mizzou vs. Troy Preview: What to Expect in the Tigers' Final Nonconference Game

Missouri (2-0) hosts Troy (2-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, Missouri, for the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium. Outside of celebrating the stadium's history and the 1960 squad that was recently awarded the National Championship, this game has a lot of storylines on the field.

Missouri is looking to improve three facets of its game on Saturday: The run game, the secondary and special teams. The Tigers will attempt to clean up Week 2 mistakes against a Troy team with an intuitive offense led by a strong quarterback and offensive coordinator.

"On the offensive side of the ball, Adam Austin is their new offensive coordinator. He brings a new wrinkle and flavor to their game," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said during a press conference Tuesday. "He's got a blended offense where he'll run some wide-split RPOs. He'll run some slow mesh, which is a very difficult scheme to go against. I've faced it several times when I was at NC State against Wake Forest, so he does a really good job of what his scheme is and has ownership of it."

Austin spent the last two seasons as Tarleton State's offensive coordinator and quarterback's coach. In 2025, he led the team to the No. 4 seed in the FCS Playoffs, backed by an offense that poured in an FCS-best 42.4 points per game. The Texans, much like Troy, were multidimensional, averaging 263.6 passing yards and 193.9 rushing yards per contest.

That offensive scheme has followed Austin to Troy as the Trojans have spent the first two weeks of the season developing the passing and running game. The passing attack is led by sixth-year quarterback Goose Crowder.

Troy Trojans quarterback Goose Crowder (9) warms up as Troy Trojans take on Jacksonville State Gamecocks during the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Crowder is a confident quarterback for the Trojans that's not afraid to air it out and stay in the pocket as contact is impending. Last season he missed seven games due to injury, but still ended the year with 1,327 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Through two contests this year, Crowder has accumulated 366 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions, but has gone 26-for-51 on passing attempts. Crowder's top receiver is currently JUCO transfer TK Keyes, who has added seven receptions, 167 yards and two scores in the young season.

Missouri's secondary will be put to the test against Crowder and Keyes and following missed tackles from Jahlil Florence and blown man-to-man coverage from Sione Laulea in Week 2, Drinkwitz thinks the unit has a lot to prove.

"The quarterback this week is going to dial up our seams if we don't get those corrected and if we don't stay attached to man-to-man, he's going to eat us alive, so we got a lot of work to do there," Drinkwitz said. "And they're gonna get one-on-one opportunities this week."

One weakness of the Troy offense is its offensive line that has allowed five sacks in two games. Combining Crowder's extended time in the pocket and the poor protection against weaker opponents, attacking the offensive line could be a point of emphasis for Missouri.

Running the football, Troy has utilized a unique system in 2026 led by Jaheim Merriweather, Gavin Griffin and Jordon Lovett. Although the Trojans' 24-21 victory over Sam Houston and 34-17 win against Alabama State were pretty competitive, the Trojans have given each running back at least eight carries in every game.

Troy running back Jaheim Merriweather (3) makes his way into the end zone for a touchdown against Alabama State during the their game in Troy Ala., on Saturday evening, September 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Merriweather has added 149 yards and three touchdowns — all of his scores came in Week 2 — Griffin has rushed for 137 yards on 26 carries and Lovett has 72 rushing yards on 17 carries. The team averages five yards per rushing attempt.

"I think their team has bought into what they're doing, so it'll be a very difficult game," Drinkwitz said on Troy's response to Austin's system.

To pair alongside a dynamic offense, the Trojans will bring pressure against Austin Simmons led by Sun Belt Preseason Defensive Player Of the Year Donnie Smith. Smith has 10 pressures and two sacks in two contests this season after accumulating an 11-sack season last year.

"I think Donnie Smith is an outstanding player. Surprised that he's still there, to be honest," Drinkwitz said. "But he's an excellent defensive end, plays boundary, the jack position is what we would call him and is a tremendous player and somebody that we have to reckon with."

"They've got two interior (defensive) linemen that can really play and they play multiple fronts, so that that's going to be a challenge."

The two players Drinkwitz is likely referencing is Boston College transfer Ty Clemons and Arkansas transfer Kavion Henderson. They both have specialized in the run this season and Clemons has also added a sack.

Missouri has been inconsistent in the run game, averaging 4.4 yards per carry against UAPB and Kansas, which Drinkwitz chalked up to "not all five (players) blocking on the same page," and Jamal Roberts and Xai'Shaun Edwards getting a level of snaps they are unfamiliar with. Roberts is getting the most snaps of his career and Edwards is playing at the FCS level for the first time.

Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) is tackled by Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Leroy Harris III (33) during the game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"You don't play as much live football as you normally have in the past with just the elements of protecting your players and vice versa, so I think some of that is just we got to continue to play and get used to the speed and then you got to make corrections. And hopefully, we are making those corrections," Drinkwitz said.

The last area Missouri will be looking to improve is the special teams, which stood out as the weakest group for the Tigers against Kansas.

"That was as embarrassed as I've ever been about special teams," Drinkwitz said. "To have two blocked kicks and four penalties, two personal fouls and 15 yards, just inexcusable. And that's all on me, I'm the head football coach, I'm responsible for that. So, got to get that cleaned up and had an emphasis on that with the team yesterday, but it's all words. Got to see some action behind it."

Drinkwitz said the Tigers have reinstalled their protection and made a few "personnel changes" to avoid the two blocked kicks that happened in virtually the same spot against Kansas.

Troy is not a team that should be overlooked due to their roster talent, offensive system and history against stronger opponents.

"Troy obviously has a ton of history of wins against Power Five team, last year they had Clemson down 16-3 at half and obviously we got Garrett (Riley) on staff. In the early 2000's we lost to Troy at Troy. They beat LSU in the teen years... so they have a history," Drinkwitz said. "They have no doubt that they can play at this level and (we) know that they will come in full force.

After Missouri's contest against the well-established Troy Trojans, they will begin SEC play the following week against Mississippi State on the road. Troy marks the final nonconference game on the schedule.

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