Mizzou Wide Receiver Theo Wease Jr. Signs UDFA Contract with Miami Dolphins
Theo Wease Jr. — a standout member of the Missouri Tigers' offense in the 2023 and 2024 season — is officially headed to the next level.
The wide receiver surprisingly passed through the seven rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, but quickly was picked up by the Miami Dolphins with an undrafted free agent contract. Wease is the second receiver out of Missouri to find a new home, following Luther Burden III's selection by the Chicago Bears in Round 2.
Wease joins a Miami team surrounded by weapons — most notably Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still leads the offensive, giving the former Tiger a nice option to catch passes from.
In two seasons with Missouri, Wease totaled 109 catches for 1,566 yards and 10 touchdowns. His senior campaign was the most impressive, where he put up 884 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Even when sharing the field with fellow NFL draftee Luther Burden III, Wease was consistently targeted as the No. 1 option by quarterback Brady Cook in 2024. With five full seasons under his belt, he'll bring a wealth of experience to his next destination.
NFL Combine measurements
Height: 6'3
Weight: 203
Hand: 9 5/8
Arms: 32 1/8
Wingspan: 78 3/8
40-yard dash: 4.56
10-yard split: 1.56
Vertical: 31"
Broad Jump: 9'9"
Bench Press: DNP
Evaluation
Finding transfer portal success stories isn't very difficult anymore in college football. It's common for a player to move teams and be successful, both helping his team and growing his draft stock with more opportunities.
Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. epitomizes that, helping his team in an insurmountable way while revitalizing his NFL draft stock over the last two seasons.
Wease transferred to Missouri ahead of the start of the 2023 season from Oklahoma, where he was a former five-star recruit in the class of 2019. He produced right away for the Sooners and was as consistent as you could ask, but wanted a change of scenery following his third season there.
That's where the success story part of this comes along. Lining up beside star receiver Luther Burden III and catching passes from Brady Cook, Wease found a second home in Columbia with head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers.
“I’m a true son,” Wease said at the 2025 NFL scouting combine. “I’m going to be back as much as I can. That’s my second home.”
Wease shined this most recent season, leading Missouri in receiving yards and touchdowns. He also developed important chemistry with Cook and Burden which, despite rocky moments at times, led to a fun and explosive offense.
“I wish I had another year to play with them again, it was that much fun,” Wease said.
Wease was a cornerstone of the Missouri offense over the last two seasons and his leadership and production will be hard to make up over a single season. Even if it was only two years, Wease left a profound impact on the coaches, returning players and the culture in Missouri as a whole.
His season unfortunately came to an end in their final game of the season in the Music City Bowl, suffering a wrist injury. It wasn't until part of the NFL Scouting Combine and Missouri's Pro Day that Wease could showcase his talent to NFL scouts in the form of measurables and drills.
Despite that, Wease has still retained some NFL Draft hopes.