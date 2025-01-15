Mizzou WR Accepts Invite to East-West Shrine Bowl
Missouri Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. will look to further his NFL draft hopes in late January, accepting an invite to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, an all-star game held January 30.
Wease joins Missouri defensive end Johnny Walker Jr., who also accepted an invite to the game.
The game will be at a familiar site for Wease — AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The wide receiver played there in the Cotton Bowl in 2023 with Missouri and in 2020 with Oklahoma. Additionally, the Allen, Texas native competed in multiple high school playoff games at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Wease has been one of, if not the most, impactful players to transfer to Missouri in the era of rampant roster movement. He transferred from Oklahoma ahead of the 2023 season, catching 109 passes for 1546 yards and 10 touchdowns in his two seasons with Missouri. He was voted a team captain ahead of the 2024 season.
Wease is the fourth Missouri player to accept an invite to a pre-draft all-star game, along with Walker, offensive lineman Armand Membou (Senior Bowl) and quarterback Brady Cook (Hula Bowl).
The Eas-West Shrine Bowl will kick off at 7 p.m. January 30 and be broadcaast on the NFL Network. The 2025 NFL draft will be held from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Georgia EDGE Damon Wilson Transferring to Mizzou
Where Analysts Project Mizzou's Luther Burden III to be Selected in NFL Draft
Music City Bowl Ends One Era of Mizzou Football, Welcomes Another