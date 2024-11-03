More Chaos Ensues as Six Ranked Teams Lose - Eye of the Tiger, Week 10
Week 10 of college football provided plenty of shocking upsets, multiple of which had direct implications on the college football playoff.
The Missouri Tigers didn't have to sweat an upset in Week 10 which was probably a good thing, as a total of six ranked teams suffered losses. The Tigers have struggled in the weeks past and a week off was probably helpful. They might have got some help in the rankings with other teams losing, but still dropped out of the AP Top 25.
The SEC saw one major upset this past week, but it's one, again, that has an impact on the SEC championship and the playoff picture. Texas A&M losing makes its chances at both much more challenging and potentially opens up room for lower SEC teams.
Week 10 Results for Missouri's Future Opponents
Oklahoma: 59-14 win over Maine
South Carolina: 44-20 win over No. 10 Texas A&M
Mississippi State: 45-20 win over Mississippi State
Arkansas: 63-31 loss to No. 19 Ole Miss
It might be a stretch, but the Aggies losing to South Carolina might give the Missouri Tigers a better chance at a College Football Playoff spot. If Missouri drops another game, its hopes are done. If they can convicingly defeat South Carolina, Oklahoma and Arkansas, they might have a chance.
Oklahoma finally returned to form, easily defeating Maine and showing off its offensive attack. Running back Jovantae Barnes ran for 203 yards and quarterback Jackson Arnold threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover. It was a nice change of pace for the struggling Sooners heading into its matchup with Missouri.
The Vanderbilt Commodores continued to win games and add to its resume-building win for Missouri. On a schedule that lacks high-quality wins even with the opportunity to do so, the Commodore's continual winning will continue to benefit Missouri.
Week 10 Results for Missouri's AP Poll Neighbors:
No. 22 Kansas State: 24-19 loss to Houston
No. 23 Pittsburgh: 48-25 loss to No. 20 SMU
No. 24 Vanderbilt: 17-7 win over Auburn
No. 25 Louisville: 33-21 win over Clemson
College football saw plenty of upsets on Saturday afternoon and evening, with the Big 12 and ACC having teams fall into playoff contention. Iowa State, Kansas State, Clemson and Pittsburgh all lost, with the Panthers being the only team losing to a ranked opponent.
The Top ten saw some shakeup, with the Aggies and Penn State Nittany Lions losing. Penn State dropped its game to Ohio State at home, which does not present as a bad loss. Ohio State truly has the Indiana Hoosiers on its path to the Big 10 Championship and eventual playoff performance.
The Big 12 is now a completely different conference, with BYU and the Colorado Buffaloes the two teams looking in on the conference championship.
After Iowa State and Pittsburgh lost, only five undefeated teams remain. Army is the only group of five team that is still without a loss and when the initial College Football Playoff rankings come out, should be in competition with Boise State for that top spot.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Where Mizzou Football is Ranked After Week 10
Brady Cook Expected to Return for Mizzou's Season, Eli Drinkwitz Says
Mizzou Sells Out Final Home Game of 2024 Season, Extends Streak