Brady Cook Expected to Return for Mizzou's Season, Eli Drinkwitz Says
Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz "absolutely" expects starting quarterback Brady Cook to return at some point in the team's 2024 season, Drinkwitz said on the SEC Teleconference Wednesday.
Cook suffered an ankle injury against Auburn in Week 8 that kept him out of practice leading up to Missouri's Week 9 game against Alabama, where he suffered an apparent right hand injury that kept him out of the entirety of the second half.
But Drinkwitz has optimism Cook will be able to return for at least some of Missouri's final four games of the season.
"He's getting treatment and absolutely expect him back this season," Drinkwitz said. "Right now, I have no update that would tell me I don't expect him for today's practice."
Drinkwitz opted to not share any concrete information on Cook's status for Missouri's upcoming game against Oklahoma in Week 11. A bye week for Missouri in Week 10 provides Cook and the rest of the wounded Missouri roster time to heal before entering a four-game SEC stretch to close out the regular season.
Cook's return will be cruical to Missouri's goals for the remainder of the season. In the approximately four quarters without him in the past two games, the Tigers have managed just three points. When backup Drew Pyne stepped in for Cook against Alabama, Pyne threw three intereceptions.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 10
Health will be Key in Mizzou Football Running the Table
3 Questions for Mizzou Football Heading Into the Bye Week