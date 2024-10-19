No. 19 Mizzou Fights Injuries and Mistakes in 21-17 Win Over Auburn
A 78-yard receiving play from quarterback Brady Cook to wide receiver Mookie Cooper shifted momentum in Missouri’s favor and then Missouri anthem, Mr. Brightside came on at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Missouri’s first touchdown came shortly after and Cook brought in a two-point conversion to cut the large deficit.
The Missouri offense was quickly thrown off course to start. Just minutes into the game, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook was forced out from an ankle injury. The offense would be led through the first three quarters by transfer Drew Pyne.
But, it wasn’t just the injury of Cook that set the offense back, they also had injuries to tight end Brett Norfleet and running back Nate Noel.
There was nearly no rush and little rhythm with the offense under Pyne. They were only able to score a field goal on a drive mostly done by Cook, and missed two other field goal opportunities from 49 and 55 yards. Missouri dominated on possession time, but points were scarce in the first half, ending just 3-3.
Auburn quickly took the lead on a 47-yard touchdown pass at the beginning of the third quarter. The game quickly unraveled from this point.
The second touchdown of the game came shortly after. It came on a mistake from Luther Burden III on special teams. A punt went through his arms and was received by Auburn for a touchdown. Missouri was down 17-3, their only points from the first drive of the game.
Cheers erupted from the crowd as Cook returned to the game with just 30 seconds left in the third quarter. His presence alone triggered a momentum shift for the Tigers.
Cook was originally announced to be likely to return, but as his absence grew longer, it was deemed less likely. At halftime, a Missouri spokesperson said Cook was unlikely to return to the game.
After the touchdown to start the fourth quarter, Missouri was only down by three points to Auburn.
When Cook was sacked with less than two minutes to go, it was looking bleak. Missouri had a fourth-and-five with 1:34 left on the clock when they decided to go for it. They got the first down on a pass to Burden.
A couple of plays later, running back Jamal Roberts rushed in to take the lead 21-17, after the extra point. Mizzou had completely turned the game on its head.
It seems Cook was just what Missouri desperately needed for the win.
