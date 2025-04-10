One Big Question for Mizzou's Defense - The Extra Point
Watch below as Missouri on SI football reporter Michael Stamps takes a look at the Tiger defense and the defensive end position through a curious lens, a few days after addressing questions on the offensive side of the ball.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
After taking a peak at the Missouri offense a few days ago and presenting a question for the unit, let's take a look at the other side. Eli Drinkwitz and defensive coordinator Corey Batoon look to have a stacked defense this coming season, headlined by the defensive end position.
The Tigers added three at the position in the transfer portal in Appalachian State transfer Nate Johnson, Georgia transfer Damon Wilson and Northwest Missouri State transfer Langden Kitchen. They also return Zion Young, Eddie Kelly and Darris Smith while adding freshmen Daeden Hopkins and Javion Hilson. That's a pretty deep group on paper.
After losing Jahkai Lang to the transfer portal on Wednesday, the depth became a little more clear. It's an unfortunate truth that not everyone can play when there are so many good players in the position group and unfortunately for Lang, there must not have been a spot for him.
Managing that many good players at one position can't be easy and finding a way to handle the talent also won't be easy. Young, Wilson and Johnson jump out as starters but Drinkwitz has given plenty of praise to Hilson, Smith and Kitchen. It's a good problem to have, but could create some challenges, especially with the spring transfer portal window on the horizon.