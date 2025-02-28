Pair of NFL-Bound Mizzou Receivers Reflect on Relationship in College
INDIANAPOLIS —It's no secret that Missouri's Luther Burden III and Theo Wease had their special moments over the last two seasons.
From Burden's late-game touchdown run against South Carolina late in the season to Wease's tip-toe grab with a minute left to tie the game against the Oklahoma Sooners, the two leading receivers for the Tigers over the last two years shined on multiple occasions.
While they let their play talk on the field, the two developed a rapid relationship from the moment Wease touched down in Columbia in 2023. That bond would grow into one loaded with fire, competitiveness and plenty of success to go around.
“We had a big-brother, little-brother relationship,” Wease said at the 2025 NFL scouting combine. “It clicked from day one.”
The two have very different styles of play for the receiver position, yet still played off of each other's styles and energy well. The ability to feed off each other came down to both's desire to win and competitive nature, a mindset receivers need to advance their careers.
“It’s hard to explain how we compliment each other but the competitiveness that we have, if he makes a play I’m going to make one and we feed off each other,” Wease said.
Those play styles are different, but it worked out in the end for the Missouri offense. Burden presents as a yard-after-catch guy and someone who simply needs the ball in his hands to make a play. Wease, on the other hand, excels in the middle of the field and as a route runner.
At the end of the day, those differences in style never mattered. Having two targets like Burden and Wease is a quarterback's dream and they both checked plenty of boxes to help the Tiger offense succeed.
“I think we play well with each other,” Wease said. “We can both do a lot of different things.”
The difference in what the two could do at different spots in the field is what made the Tiger passing attack challenging to defend, at times. Wease and Burden were the focal point of that differentiation in the receiver core and made the offense unpredictable.
That little and big brother relationship developed as the two years went on. Both receivers excelling in different facets of their game allowed for them to learn from each other, especially with Burden to his veteran receiver partner.
“I learned a lot from Theo,” Burden said. “He’s a great leader, on and off the field.”
Wease's leadership, though he comes off as quiet, has been praised in his time with Missouri. Wease left his mark in Columbia with the Tigers, especially with the returning receivers.
“He loves to put the work in and he’s just an outstanding leader,” Burden said. “He led us to change the whole receiver [room] at Mizzou, so shout out to him.”
With Wease as a leader, the Tigers continued to win. If Burden, who was also a leader for the Tiger offense, has such high praise for Wease's leadership qualities, it must mean he was dedicated to his role, and good at it too.
There are differences in how the two play, but one thing between them is the same. Both are fiery and competitive, want to win and would do anything to make it happen. When two players of such a high skill level practice side-by-side, they are bound to make each other better.
“He’s a competitor, I’m a competitor,” Wease said. “So we just pushed each other every day.”
It would be hard to find a non-competitive receiver that played in college or the NFL, but that level of intensity was always clear with both Wease and Burden. Having a partner like Wease or Burden to play off of and work with was a plus for both of the Missouri receivers in their journey for growth in their individual skills.
Wease witnessed first-hand the growth that Burden displayed in his final two seasons with the team. Despite an apparent statistical drop-off for Burden during his junior season, it was clear that there were areas of his game that he improved in.
“He matured all the way around and that’s all aspects of his game,” Wease said.
Burden's draft stock has fluctuated off and on in recent weeks, but Wease still knows what his teammate and brother is capable of. Whoever decides to draft Burden will be getting a talented player, and Wease knows it.
“A ball player,” Wease said. “Somebody that’s a real special football player.”
Burden is a do-it-all type of receiver prospect and regardless of the role he's asked to play, it's hard to see him not being able to do it. That itself gives NFL teams in need of a receiver a reason to draft him.
Both former Tiger receivers have two very different draft outlooks, but based on how they approach the game, both should find success in the NFL. The relationship between Burden and Wease is also one that's helped take their level of play to the next level.