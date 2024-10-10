Possible Lineup Changes for Mizzou Football? - The Extra Point
Watch the video above as lead Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down recent lineup shuffling for the Tigers and what head coach Eli Drinkwitz has to say about competition.
When it comes to improving after a loss to Texas A&M, No. 21 Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz has said multiple times that "everything is on the table."
This includes better practice routines and travel plans, but also making some guys uncomfortable in their current standing on the depth chart. Drinkwitz commented on Tuesday of this week that he expects more competition at every level of the team.
It began against Texas A&M for the Tigers when redshirt freshman cornerback Nic Deloach took 60% of defensive snaps, a direct split with starter Toriano Pride Jr., also taking 60% of snaps. After a strong fall camp, Deloach went into the season expected to be rotation into the lineup, but Week 6 was the game where he split the most time with Pride.
From Drinkwitz's tone, don't be surprised if more rotation and shuffling is done in the lineup in the coming weeks.
