Predicting Mizzou Football's 5 Captains: The Extra Point
Missouri Tigers on SI football reporter Michael Stamps takes his shot at guessing who Missouri's captains could be for the 2025-26 football season.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
There's plenty of guessing people can do when it comes to the Missouri Tigers in the 2025 season, but the openings of the captain spots might be an easy one.
There are plenty of rising seniors on this roster who have assumed leadership positions without being a captain, and now the time may be theres to take on that role. The Tigers don't return a single one from last season and have plenty of leadership to make up, but it looks like they have the players to do so.
Quarterback Beau Pribula, a Penn State transfer, has been raved about by his former teammates, along with head coach James Franklin. If he is the starting quarterback for Week 1, there's no reason he won't be named a captain beforehand.
Defensive end Zion Young, defensive tackle Chris McClellan and safety Daylan Carnell were all leaders in their own ways last season. McClellan and Young were in their first seasons with the team but still managed to become vocal leaders and take younger players under their wing. Carnell's been doing that since he was a Tiger.
Center Connor Tollison may not be the most outspoken player of all time, but he leads with his actions. It's likely he will take one of these captain spots because of that.
Predicted 2025 captains
QB Beau Pribula
C Connor Tollison
EDGE Zion Young
DT Chris McClellan
S Daylan Carnell
2024 captains
QB Brady Cook
WR Theo Wease Jr.
LB Chuck Hicks
DT Kristian Williams
EDGE Johnny Walker Jr.
2023 captains
QB Brady Cook
RB Cody Schrader
OT Javon Foster
LB Chad Bailey
LB Ty'ron Hopper
EDGE Darius Robinson